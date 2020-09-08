Nielsen-Massey Vanillas appoints Jonathan Thompson as Chief Executive Officer

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, the premier brand and provider of fine vanilla extracts and natural food flavors, has announced that Jonathan Thompson has joined Nielsen-Massey Vanillas as Chief Executive Officer, in an announcement released today by the Company's Board of Directors.

"I am very pleased to be the next CEO of Nielsen-Massey Vanillas. This is an exciting time for the company and I look forward to working with the entire team to grow and scale the business," said Mr. Thompson. "The Nielsen-Massey brand is world–renowned for its legacy of over 100 years of uncompromising commitment to quality and is well poised to address contemporary market trends and rising demand for sustainably sourced, high quality, natural food products."

Mr. Thompson is a veteran CPG executive with experience growing brands and leading top performers in high growth categories. Most recently he was General Manager for the Isopure Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, the global market leader in sports and performance nutrition and a division of Glanbia, PLC headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. During his tenure, he led Isopure through a business turnaround, returning the brand to profitable growth and establishing a presence in major retail outlets throughout the US and internationally. Prior to Isopure, Mr. Thompson held other executive roles at Glanbia Performance Nutrition and Optimum Nutrition, and also held various roles at Danone and Mars/Masterfoods.

"The Board of Directors is extremely pleased that Jonathan will be leading Nielsen-Massey forward in the next chapter of growth," said Lynn Clarke, Chairman of the Nielsen-Massey Board. "His deep food industry experience and proven track record in driving profitable growth will be essential skills as we move this world-class brand and unique company to the next level."

About Nielsen-Massey Vanillas

With more than a century's worth of experience, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas has earned a reputation as the world's leading manufacturer of premium, pure vanilla extracts. The third-generation family-owned and operated company uses a proprietary slow, cold extraction process to deliver the richest tasting vanilla. Nielsen-Massey was the first to introduce an organic and fair trade vanilla from Madagascar and remains committed to supporting the plants, people and communities that supply its beans. All consumer products are all-natural, allergen-free, certified Kosher and Gluten Free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The company is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, with production facilities in Waukegan and Leeuwarden, the Netherlands. To learn more visit nielsenmassey.com.

Mission statement: "Nielsen-Massey Vanillas is on a mission to delight people with nature's finest tasting vanillas and flavors."

