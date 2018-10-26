New Orgain Kids O-Bars Will Fuel Our Future Leaders With Organic Whole Grains, Less Sugar

Convenient, tasty snacks for kids-on-the-go boost brain power and keep the "hanger" at bay

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- We have an obligation to our children to help them grow and prosper, and that means setting the standards early for healthy eating habits. That's why Orgain created a high-quality, organic snack bar specifically for them. The new Orgain Kids O-Bars nourish their bodies and brains with only the best and cleanest ingredients.

Perfect for picky eaters and active kids everywhere, Orgain Kids O-Bars have all of the ingredients you recognize and none of the ones you don't. They are USDA-certified organic and boast 9-10 whole grains (depending on flavor), seven grams of fiber, and most importantly 40-55 percent less sugar than the leading organic kids bar.

Like all Orgain products, the Kids O-Bars have no soy, gluten or GMOs. They are also certified kosher and vegan. These kid-approved bars come in three delicious flavors: Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Brownie, and Peanut Butter.

"At Orgain, we're on a mission to make clean, high-quality nutrition easy and accessible to the whole family," said founder and chief tastemaker, Dr. Andrew Abraham. "As a father of two very active children, I could never find the perfect snack that met my family's nutritional requirements AND tasted great. So I created the Orgain Kids O-Bars. My kids love them, and based on how many Orgain employees are eating them at work, they're great for adults too! Everyone wins."

Orgain Kids O-Bars are currently available at Orgain.com and Amazon.

ABOUT ORGAIN

Orgain was created by Dr. Andrew Abraham to save his own life during his battle with cancer, and now it's made to fuel yours. Orgain's primary purpose is to make delicious organic nutritional products to help people lead healthy, vibrant lives. Its products include meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids. Orgain uses only the highest quality ingredients, never at the cost of taste and texture. Most Orgain products are Certified Organic and all are soy free, gluten free, non-GMO and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. To learn more about Orgain, and Dr. Abraham's fascinating story and purpose, or to shop products and browse recipes, visit www.orgain.com.

