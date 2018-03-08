New Online Farmers' Market Delivers Organic Groceries in Boston Area

ClickToHarvests.com brings fresh-from-the-farm produce, dairy, meats & more to Greater Boston - just in time for the early Spring harvest!

BOSTON, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickToHarvest.com, the freshest grocery delivery service in Greater Boston, revealed new products in its catalog and plans for Spring harvests today. "We're excited for the first produce of the season!" Co-founder Dmitriy Peregudov said, "despite the cold, our farmers and producers have been working through winter to seed new plants, make cheeses and charcuterie, and one of them procured some of the best coffee beans in the world."

Boston-area families can do their grocery shopping online easily and securely. They're guaranteed great foods from local artisanal farmers and small-batch producers; it is truly a farm to table operation. Boston businesses can enjoy grocery delivery, too: Office packs for healthy lunches and snacks, or to cater meetings, are available with advanced ordering.

"We make grocery shopping easy for busy people," said Co-founder Max Risman. "Everyone faces a sea of food choices, and limited time. We connect great products with people who don't have time to hunt them down. Then we deliver directly to you. It doesn't get easier or more delicious than that."

ClickToHarvest.com partners with more than a dozen local farmers and artisans, including:

Brookford Farm; Canterbury, NH: creates fine Greek & traditional yogurt other dairy, as well as meats, organic vegetables, and surprisingly good sauerkraut, pickles, and fermented vegetables.

Chip In Farm; Bedford, MA: delivers eggs so fresh, they were laid the day before!

Myco Terra Farm; Westhampton, MA: brings a passion for mycology to the flavor of shiitake mushrooms, blue oyster mushrooms, lion's mane mushrooms, and others.

Short Creek Farm; Northwood, NH: Creates pepperoni, soppressata, and other charcuterie, as well as fresh meat cuts from pastured pork, grass-fed cows, and heirloom vegetables.

Broadsheet Single Origin Coffee Roaster; Cambridge, MA: Working with fine producers of coffee beans around the world, they carefully roast only the best beans in single origin.

Bedford Blueberry Goat Farm; Bedford, MA: Just 15 miles from Downtown Boston, this goat micro-dairy delivers decadent fresh goat cheeses made from the milk of their own small, happy goat herd.

Generation Farm, Concord, NH: specializes in salad greens and microgreens grown sustainably and responsibly.

ClickToHarvest.com delivers all over Greater Boston, including: Arlington, MA; Brookline, MA; Cambridge, MA; Lexington, MA; Newton, MA; Needham, MA; Somerville, MA; Watertown, MA; and many other towns.

About ClickToHarvest.com

ClickToHarvests.com combines the work of family farmers with local grocery delivery in temperature-controlled vehicles to bring your family the finest organic farmer's market produce, dairy, meats, charcuterie, and specialty foods in the Greater Boston area. Fresh from farm to table, your family's food is sourced within 80 miles of your home and delivered to your door. For more information: visit us on the web, follow us on Facebook & Twitter, or write to team@clicktoharvest.com.

