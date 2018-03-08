New Online Farmers' Market Delivers Organic Groceries in Boston Area

ClickToHarvests.com brings fresh-from-the-farm produce, dairy, meats & more to Greater Boston - just in time for the early Spring harvest!
BOSTON, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickToHarvest.com, the freshest grocery delivery service in Greater Boston, revealed new products in its catalog and plans for Spring harvests today. "We're excited for the first produce of the season!" Co-founder Dmitriy Peregudov said, "despite the cold, our farmers and producers have been working through winter to seed new plants, make cheeses and charcuterie, and one of them procured some of the best coffee beans in the world."
Boston-area families can do their grocery shopping online easily and securely. They're guaranteed great foods from local artisanal farmers and small-batch producers; it is truly a farm to table operation. Boston businesses can enjoy grocery delivery, too: Office packs for healthy lunches and snacks, or to cater meetings, are available with advanced ordering.
"We make grocery shopping easy for busy people," said Co-founder Max Risman. "Everyone faces a sea of food choices, and limited time. We connect great products with people who don't have time to hunt them down. Then we deliver directly to you. It doesn't get easier or more delicious than that."
ClickToHarvest.com partners with more than a dozen local farmers and artisans, including:
Check out ClickToHarvest.com's other partners.
ClickToHarvest.com delivers all over Greater Boston, including: Arlington, MA; Brookline, MA; Cambridge, MA; Lexington, MA; Newton, MA; Needham, MA; Somerville, MA; Watertown, MA; and many other towns.
About ClickToHarvest.com
ClickToHarvests.com combines the work of family farmers with local grocery delivery in temperature-controlled vehicles to bring your family the finest organic farmer's market produce, dairy, meats, charcuterie, and specialty foods in the Greater Boston area. Fresh from farm to table, your family's food is sourced within 80 miles of your home and delivered to your door. For more information: visit us on the web, follow us on Facebook & Twitter, or write to team@clicktoharvest.com.
