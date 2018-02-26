New Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Is First Superior Light Beer Made with Organic Grains

Michelob ULTRA, the fastest growing beer brand in the country, continues to lead the category with introduction of new innovation

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Michelob ULTRA unveiled the newest innovation to join the ULTRA family – Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold. Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is made with organic grains and offers a pure, refreshing taste with only 85 calories and 2.5 carbs. Like Michelob ULTRA, the new brew will be free from artificial colors and flavorings. The brand's sustainable efforts extend to the packaging, having received the Sustainable Forestry Initiative* stamp of approval.

"We're proud to be a brand for consumers who balance their healthy, active lifestyles while also being able to enjoy beer. We know organic ingredients are important, and with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold we're able to provide a new beer with a unique golden look and taste," said Azania Andrews, vice president, Michelob ULTRA. "We're tapping into the occasion of spending time outdoors with friends and soaking in the same nature that inspired our new brew—a time we're referring to as Pure Golden Hour."

Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold was born from a commitment to innovate using ingredients and inspiration from nature, which is why the brand is also announcing a partnership with 11-time World Surf League Champion Kelly Slater to represent the new beer throughout the year. Slater, in addition to being a champion on the waves, is committed to innovation and championing an active lifestyle rooted in nature.

"As a professional athlete, I strive for balance in my life – something that Michelob ULTRA stands for," said Kelly Slater. "I'm excited to partner with the brand as they launch this next innovation in beer – Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold. Whether you're a pro athlete or just someone looking for organic ingredients, it's a choice that everyone can feel good about."

Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold will serve as the presenting sponsor of The Founders' Cup of Surfing—a historic region-versus-region teams event featuring a cross-section of the world's best surfers – and will be the first public competition at Slater's Surf Ranch from May 5-6, 2018.

For information, visit MichelobULTRA.com or follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold

Introduced in 2018, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is the latest innovation of the fastest growing beer brand in the US. Michelob ULTRA has always believed drinking beer and living a healthy lifestyle shouldn't be mutually exclusive of one another. With the launch of Michelob UTLRA Pure Gold, the brand is taking this mindset one step further with organic grains sourced from the finest farms. With just 85 calories, 2.5 carbs and a superior golden taste, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is free from artificial colors and flavorings. Michelob UTLRA Pure Gold is the perfect beer to reach for and enjoy when the day is winding down and the sun is setting – the hour of the day that's pure gold. For more information, visit www.MichelobULTRA.com.

*The Sustainable Forestry Initiative certification standard is based on principles that promote sustainable forest management, including measures to protect water quality, biodiversity, wildlife habitat, species at risk, and Forests with Exceptional Conservation Value. This is especially important at a time when there is growing demand for green building and responsible paper purchasing, and less than 10 percent of the world's forests are certified.

For More Information:

Jennifer Goldsmith

media@anheuser-busch.com

Claire Tucker

ctucker@3pmagency.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-michelob-ultra-pure-gold-is-first-superior-light-beer-made-with-organic-grains-300603579.html

SOURCE Michelob ULTRA