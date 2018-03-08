With a New Look, Hodo's Brand Evolution Offers Culinary Adventures

New logo and packaging for Hodo dishes that fans know and love, and a new line of globally-inspired, ready-to-eat products

OAKLAND, Calif., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpoWest – For more than a decade, Hodo has disrupted tofu in America by making radically better-tasting, artisanal tofu. The company introduced fresh yuba to the American market and brought eaters across the country forms of tofu and tofu-based dishes never tasted widely before. Now, Hodo continues to push boundaries with new ingredients, textures and flavors. With new packaging, a new logo and new products, Hodo conveys possibilities beyond what eaters think they know.

Taste is paramount to Hodo's leadership in the growth of plant-based eating. Key ingredients of the company's success: clean, minimally processed ingredients, high protein, innovative product development, close collaborations with the country's top chefs, and fresh conversations about the world's original plant protein.

New Packaging Design: Adventurous, Plant-Protein-full, Serving Inspiration. Roll out May 2018.

The new logo and vibrant package colors are bold and the look is modern, expressing Hodo's outlook on ingredients and dishes as dynamic, evolving, and drawing on many influences.

The back of the package features easy infographic-style visuals for how to serve the products. These images quickly communicate the convenient versatility of the products. Hodo customers are curious, and education has always been a big part of Hodo's brand.

"Our food is delicious – and we want our new logo and packaging to reflect exactly that," says Founder Minh Tsai.

New Dishes: Tofu Cubes lead the evolution of the company. Launching Summer 2018.

Hodo's newest products showcase just how cuisine-transcending tofu can be. These protein-rich dishes are made with our delicious organic firm tofu, chopped into cubes and tossed in 3 unique and exciting spice blends:

Chermoula Moroccan

Spicy Harissa

Southern Barbecue

Hodo's Tofu Cubes taste great on rice bowls, tacos, salads, noodles, and in scrambles. They are ready to eat in just 5 minutes on high heat on the stove.

Customer favorites at Hodo include: Thai Curry Nuggets, Sesame Yuba Noodles, Tofu Veggie Burger, and Spicy Sichuan Tofu.

About Hodo

Hodo transforms time-honored techniques into modern, delicious, ready-to-eat products that have customers reveling in the discovery of new flavors, aromas and textures. Since Hodo's early days at farmer's markets in 2004, Hodo has made tofu enthusiasts out of top chefs and home cooks who never noticed plant-based protein before. Today, we are a team of deliciousness-obsessed makers in Oakland, CA who handcraft plant-based foods for people who love to eat well. All Hodo products are USDA Organic, Non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, kosher certified, and an excellent source of protein. Hodo products are available at select retailers across the nation.

For more information, please visit www.hodofoods.com.

Taste the new product line and see the packaging unveiled at Expo West, #5696.

