Never Pay For Groceries Again - A Pipedream No More

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Andreessen famously quoted 'Software is eating the world'. An ambitious Bay Area start-up PantryPerks now wants 'software to feed the world'. PantryPerks uses patent-pending technology, a lean supply chain and social commerce to deliver compounded loyalty cashbacks that can cover the entire grocery bill and more. Consumers get 7% cash backs on their own purchases, 6% on purchases made by each friend, and 5% on those made by each friend of friend.

According to its CEO Rishi Padhi, an eBay veteran, "We have a dual objective – to make better-for-you products easily discoverable and affordable, and to promote charities and causes." True to its objective, PantryPerks helps charities and causes by donating 1% of every transaction.

In a currently active pilot, it has gone further and partnered with the Non-GMO Project such that when consumers sign up on PantryPerks using the invite code NONGMOPROJ, the company donates 6% of their purchases for up to a year to the NON-GMO Project. Consumers continue to get their own 7-6-5 cashbacks.

"We are seeing a lot of adoption across the age spectrum – from students to millennial moms to baby boomers. Our extensive selection of natural, organic and specialty brands of grocery, household essentials, health, wellness, beauty and sports aids takes care of our audience's varied interests. Consumers can also filter by specific attributes such as Vegan, Kosher, fair-trade, etc. to buy the brands that embody their values," Padhi adds.

Samantha Walters, a CA resident and early user of PantryPerks seems to articulate their mission well. "Their core mantra is to live well, stay passionate and spread goodness. And for that you shouldn't need to spend a whole paycheck."

To learn more about PantryPerks, visit https://pantryperks.com. More information about the Non-GMO Project can be found at www.nongmoproject.org.

About PantryPerks

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, PantryPerks uses patent-pending technology, lean supply chain and social commerce to redistribute traditional margins among consumers and causes. The company provides compounded loyalty cash backs to consumers on organic, natural and specialty brands with the objective of helping them cover their entire grocery bill of better-for-you products, month after month.

About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven non-profit organization committed to building and protecting a non-GMO food supply, educating consumers and providing verified non-GMO choices.

Press Contact

Susan Ratcliffe-Smith

media@pantryperks.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/never-pay-for-groceries-again---a-pipedream-no-more-300547184.html

SOURCE PantryPerks