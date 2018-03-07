Naturevibe Botanicals Launches Website to Offer Organic Botanical Products from Around the World

Superfood provider promotes healthier lifestyles through hard to find botanicals such as Moringa

RAHWAY, N.J., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturevibe Botanicals, a company specializing in providing superfoods and high-quality botanicals from around the world, today announced it has launched its new website for U.S. consumers. Naturevibe Botanicals offers spices, herbs, food sauces, dietary supplements and cosmetics made from botanical sources worldwide.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, organic foods are grown or raised without chemical pesticides, antibiotics or hormones. Organic foods offer a significant healthier shift away from processed and conventional foods. The herbal products market is rapidly growing, with more people searching for organic, healthy food products. According to Grand View Research, Inc. the global organic food and beverage market is expected to reach $320.5 billion by 2025. A study by Zion Market Research in 2017 found that the global herbal supplement market is expected to reach approximately $86.74 billion by 2022.

According to the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA), Millennials are driving industry growth with botanical products focused on alleviating maladies such as anxiety, stress and headaches. Older consumers use the herbal supplement market for weight loss, asthma and recovery. The growing acceptance of indigenous, botanical-based sources for food products founded within Eastern culture has woven its way into Western cultures.

Founded in 2017, Naturevibe offers an entire range of the highest quality botanicals from around the world to motivate people to select health-conscious, nutritious choices. Naturevibe Botanicals differs from other superfood providers because it is not limited to one location for its source ingredients; they offer an array of organic health products from around the world. Naturevibe Botanicals ensures greater product care by overseeing the product from its roots to its final processing. This end to end oversight ensures customers are getting what they're paying for.

"I have always been drawn toward organic products as a means to feed the body with natural substances which not only improve overall well-being but also help eliminate a variety of diseases," said Rishabh Chokhani, CEO and founder of Naturevibe Botanicals. "Naturevibe Botanicals reflects this philosophy, as we aspire to make a difference in the world by encouraging people to tap into the superfoods and herbs which are found in nature and have a positive impact on both the body and mind."

Moringa – The Unsung Hero of Superfoods

One example of a superfood offered by Naturevibe is Moringa. Moringa, otherwise known as "the drumstick tree", embodies the benefits of natural superfoods, as it is rich in nutrients, antioxidants and other beneficial compounds. Moringa has two times the protein of yogurt, four times the Vitamin A of carrots, three times the potassium of bananas, four times the calcium of milk and seven times the Vitamin C of oranges.

Moringa is a large tree, naturally found in India, which has been praised for thousands of years for its multiple health benefits. According to Healthline, Moringa has been scientifically proven to be extremely nutritious, antioxidant-rich, help lower blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation and lower cholesterol. Moringa is not a native plant to the United States, but Naturevibe is diminishing the distance barrier by providing bountiful botanicals from around the world on their newly launched website. Naturevibe offers Moringa Green Leaf Power as well as Moringa Seeds.

Naturevibe Botanicals also offers popular health products such as aloe vera and lavender. Aloe vera is a popular cosmetic worldwide that promotes healthy skin and hair. Lavender is the most versatile and widely used essential oil in the world, owing to its powerful antimicrobial, antioxidant, anti-depressive, sedative and calming properties. Naturevibe Botanicals offers 100% natural organic aloe vera powder and organic lavender oil.

Naturevibe Botanicals offers a variety of organic products, including but not limited to:

Superfoods

Botanical extracts

Spices

Essential oils

Herbal raw powders

Bulk teas

Capsules

About Naturevibe Botanicals

Founded in 2017, Naturevibe Botanicals specializes in providing an entire range of highest quality botanicals from around the world, thereby encouraging people to choose a healthy, nutritious, chemical-free lifestyle. Naturevibe Botanicals guarantees products that are gluten-free, contain no preservatives, have no artificial chemicals and are privy to ingredients which are only found occurring naturally in nature. For more information, visit www.naturevibe.com.

