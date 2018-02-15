Natural Grocers will open tenth store in Oregon on February 28

On opening day, Natural Grocers will offer Warrenton residents the chance to win free groceries for six months

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers will open a store in Warrenton, Oregon, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, providing the community with access to the highest-quality organic and natural groceries at Always AffordableSM prices. The store, located at 137 S. Highway 101, will open at 8:30 a.m., and customers will have the chance to win up to $100 per week in free groceries for six months.

Natural Grocers currently operates nine stores in Oregon, offering 100-percent organic produce, naturally-raised meats (with no antibiotics and no growth promoters ever), 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

Family-run Natural Grocers was built on the premise that consumers should have access to affordable, high-quality foods and dietary supplements, along with nutrition knowledge to help support their own health.

Opening Day activities

Natural Grocers will host a Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes1, in which nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 7:30 and 8:25 a.m. on February 28. The drawing will be held at 9:00 a.m.

It pays to be first! The first 100 customers will receive a free gift bag containing a breakfast recipe, all the ingredients to make the recipe and a Natural Grocers kitchen set with an oven mitt and utensils.

Other opening day events include:

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Rise and Shine, It's Muffin Time! (gluten-free muffin sampling).

4 to 6 p.m. - Ice Cream Social (includes dairy-free options).

All day - Vendor demonstrations throughout the store.

Customers who register for Natural Grocers' rewards program, {N}powerSM, will receive a special $2-off coupon to use while shopping. See store for details.

{N}power is an innovative rewards program that provides customers with special discounts, coupons, club memberships and special promotional pricing. It's free and easy to join. To sign up, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/npower/.

Warrenton's Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers provides the community with fresh produce that is 100% USDA Certified Organic, as well as other healthy, Always Affordable organic and natural products. The stores feature a mix of national brands and a selection of locally produced products in a small, neighborhood market environment. The new Warrenton store will also feature a Nutritional Health Coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public. The store will be open seven days a week.

For more information, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store-location/warrenton/.

What to expect from Natural Grocers

Highest quality organic and natural groceries, dietary supplements and body care products.

Always affordable pricing.

Free science-based nutrition classes, health coaching, cooking demos and more.

No artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, preservatives or hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils.

100% USDA Certified Organic produce.

The Natural Grocers Naturally Raised Meat Standard.

100% Pasture-Based Dairy Standard.

100% Free Range Egg Standard, which means no cages, ever.

A Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) in every store.

Support for local community organizations.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 144 stores in 19 states.

1 MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes starts and ends on February 28, 2018. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-will-open-tenth-store-in-oregon-on-february-28-300599127.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.