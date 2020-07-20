Natural Grocers Updates COVID-19 Policy To Require All Customers To Wear Face Coverings

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, Natural Grocers has announced that, effective immediately, all customers 10 and older, or per the age limit established by state or local ordinance, are required to wear a face covering while shopping, unless doing so would impair their health. With this new policy, customers will be joining Natural Grocers' good4uSM Crew members, who have been wearing face coverings since April to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Natural Grocers will provide free face coverings, as supplies allow, to customers who do not have one.

"From the beginning of the pandemic, we have made every decision with the safety and health of our Crew and our communities at the forefront of our minds. The CDC has made it very clear that wearing face masks, along with social distancing and frequent hand washing, are our greatest defenses against the spread of COVID-19," remarked Heather Isely, Natural Grocers' Executive Vice President. "As an essential business, it is our responsibility to do everything we can to continue providing fresh, high quality natural and organic groceries to the communities we serve, while at the same time keeping our Crew and customers as safe as possible. For all these reasons, we have implemented this new policy for all of our customers."

As an in-store shopping alternative, home delivery is available via Instacart at the majority of the company's stores. Currently, Hailey, ID, Pagosa Springs, CO, and Salida, CO stores do not have a delivery option.

The new face covering policy has been instituted for all 159 Natural Grocers stores located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. While there are numerous face covering mandates currently in place across the country, the new policy will bring consistency across all Natural Grocers stores.

All stores have implemented multiple protocols to protect the health and well-being of customers and Crew during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as social distancing, enhanced cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, plexiglass guards installed at all registers, customer limits, special shopping hours for seniors and more. To learn more about Natural Grocers' COVID-19 policies that offer a clean and safe as possible shopping and working environment visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/coronavirus-updates

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices, and free, science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 159 stores in 20 states. Follow Natural Grocers on social media via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. #NaturalGrocers

