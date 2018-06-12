Natural Grocers to reopen Richardson store in new location on June 21

Customers in line before store opening will have a chance to win free groceries for six months

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers will open its relocated Richardson, Texas, store on Thursday, June 21. Located at 677 Campbell Road, the relocated 14,395-square-foot store will open at 8 a.m. with a grand re-opening celebration and ribbon cutting.

Natural Grocers currently operates 23 stores in Texas and plans to continue growth in the region.

"We're committed to deepening our stakes in the Lone Star State," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' Co-President. "We believe that our standards resonate with customers and people looking for healthier food choices at affordable prices, and that's why we continue to open new stores and relocate existing stores in Texas."

At the grand re-opening, Natural Grocers will host a Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes1, in which nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 7:00 and 7:55 a.m. on June 21. The drawing will be held at 8:30 a.m.

It pays to be first! The first 100 customers will also receive a free Natural Grocers shopping bag containing approximately $40 in free groceries, a recipe for a healthy breakfast and a Natural Grocers kitchen set.

In addition, customers who register for Natural Grocers' rewards program, {N}Power®, will receive a special $2 off coupon to use while shopping.

The grand re-opening celebration will also include a number of special celebration events, including:

• 8 to 10 a.m.

Rise and Shine, It's Muffin Time! (gluten-free muffin sampling).

• 4 to 6 p.m.

Ice Cream Social (includes dairy-free options).

• All day

Vendor demonstrations throughout the store.

The store will also offer a month-long series of free, grand opening celebrations, including food tastings, health fairs, cooking demonstrations and nutrition classes with nutrition experts.

Richardson's Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers provides the community with fresh produce that is 100 percent USDA Certified Organic, as well as other healthy, Always Affordable organic and natural products. The stores feature a mix of national brands and a selection of locally produced products in a small, neighborhood market environment. The Richardson store also features a Nutritional Health Coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public. The store will be open seven days a week.

For more information, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store-location/dallas-richardson/.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 147 stores in 19 states.

1 MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes starts and ends on June 21, 2018. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-to-reopen-richardson-store-in-new-location-on-june-21-300664056.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.