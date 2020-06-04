Natural Grocers Opens In Cedar City On June 10, Offering A Wide Array Of Organic And Natural Foods At Always Affordable Prices(SM)

The 9th Natural Grocers in Utah expands healthy grocery options for the largest city in Iron County with nutritionally sound and sustainably produced foods

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers, America's Organic Headquarters®, will open its 9th Utah market store on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Located at 893 S. Main Street, Cedar City, UT, the new store will ensure residents have access to a large range of fresh 100-percent organic produce, nutritious groceries, dietary supplements, and everyday household essentials—all at affordable prices. Opening day will kick off from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. with an hour reserved exclusively for seniors (ages 60 and older), pregnant women, and individuals with underlying medical conditions. All are invited to shop starting after 9:00 a.m., per Natural Grocers' current COVID-19 guidelines.

Although Natural Grocers has postponed Cedar City's Grand Opening celebration for the safety of its customers and good4u CrewSM during the COVID-19 pandemic, the store will feature Grand Opening specials from June 10 through June 30. These include celebratory discounts1 on organic produce, meat, and staple items, such as bacon and bacon alternatives, organic strawberries, organic peaches, organic watermelon, organic blackberries, GT's Kombucha, organic Natural Grocers Brand rolled oats, and Mary's non-GMO chicken.

As the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, serving customers since 1955, Natural Grocers brings a unique grocery shopping experience to Cedar City, including its impeccable product standards, world-class customer service, sustainable building practices, and neighborhood outreach through Nutrition Education, and its partnership with Cedar City's local food bank, Iron County Care and Share. As a company that's always conscious of its environmental footprint, the store includes energy-saving innovations and non-toxic building materials throughout.

Residents of Cedar City and the surrounding communities will find 100-percent organic produce, 100-percent humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100-percent free-range eggs, and 100-percent pasture-based dairy at their new Natural Grocers store. The prepackaged bulk selections are 100-percent non-GMO with many organic options and the company's grocery product standards prohibit hydrogenated oils and artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives. Natural Grocers' Always Affordable pricing and special discounts through {N}power, its free rewards program, ensure that the highest quality groceries are accessible for everyone.

The store will have a Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) on staff whose services are free of charge to the community. Natural Grocers' highly educated NHCs support customers' health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one health coaching sessions, which will be available via phone after the completion of Natural Grocers' extensive NHC training program. Cedar City's NHC will also host in-store nutrition classes and cooking demonstrations, once that training is complete and gatherings are deemed safe again.

Residents of Cedar City and its surrounding communities can enjoy a clean and safe-as-possible shopping and working environment at the Cedar City location, due to the COVID-19-related policies and guidelines in place at all Natural Grocers stores. The new store will open with modified store hours as follows: Monday – Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 8:05 p.m.; Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:35 p.m. Additionally, there will be two weekly shopping hours exclusively for seniors (ages 60 and older), pregnant women, and individuals with underlying medical conditions: Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

"We know that Cedar City has been looking for access to a larger variety of natural and organic foods closer to home and we are thrilled to be able to provide that access. It's an honor to continue the mission defined in our Five Founding Principles, by bringing 100-percent organic produce and healthy groceries to this community at our Always Affordable prices," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers Co-President.

For more information on Natural Grocers Cedar City store, visit: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store/cedar-city-ut

For all Natural Grocers updates related to the Coronavirus/COVID-19, please visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/coronavirus-updates

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices, and free, science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 159 stores in 20 states.

________________________ 1 See store for details.

