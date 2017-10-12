Natural Grocers to open relocated South Colorado Springs store on Oct. 26

Customers in line before store opening will have a chance to win free groceries for six months

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers will open its relocated South Colorado Springs store in on Oct. 26. Located at 1604 South Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs, the new 15,000 square-foot store will open at 8 a.m. with a grand re-opening celebration.

On opening day, Natural Grocers will host its first Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes1, in which nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 a week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 7 and 7:55 a.m. on Oct. 26. The drawing will be held at 8:30 a.m. Additionally, the first 100 customers will receive a free gift bag containing a breakfast recipe, all the ingredients to make the recipe and a Natural Grocers kitchen set with an oven mitt and utensils.

Customers who register for Natural Grocers' rewards program, {N}PowerSM , will receive a special $2 off coupon to use while shopping.

The grand re-opening celebration will also include a number of special celebration events:

8 to 10 a.m. – Live performance by The Isaac Points' Jakarta Band™, Denver's hottest old school funk and R&B band!

8 to 10 a.m. – Rise & Shine, It's Muffin Time!

4 to 6 p.m. – Ice Cream Social.

8 to 8 p.m. – Vendor demos throughout the store.

The store will also offer a month-long series of free, grand opening celebrations, including food tastings, health fairs, cooking demonstrations and nutrition classes with nutrition experts.

Natural Grocers will continue to provide the community with fresh produce that is 100% USDA Certified Organic, as well as other healthy, Always AffordableSM organic and natural products. The store will feature a mix of national brands and a selection of locally produced products in a small, neighborhood market environment. The new and improved South Colorado Springs store will also feature a Nutritional Health Coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public. The store will be open seven days a week.

What to expect from Natural Grocers

Family-run Natural Grocers was built on the premise that consumers should have access to affordable, high-quality foods and dietary supplements, along with nutrition knowledge to help support their own health.

Highest quality organic and natural groceries, dietary supplements and body care products.

EDAP – Every Day Affordable Price®.

Locally sourced products as well as national brands.

Free science-based nutrition classes, health coaching, cooking demos and more.

No artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, preservatives and harmful trans-fats.

100 percent USDA Certified Organic produce.

Strict Meat Standards – raised without antibiotics, growth promoters or feed containing animal by-products.

Pasture-Based Dairy Standard – Dairy products that come exclusively from confinement-free dairies.

Bag-free checkouts and commitment to sustainability.

A Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) in every store.

Knowledgeable staff offering world-class customer service.

Support for local community organizations.

To learn more about the new South Colorado Springs store, visit: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store-location/colorado-springs-south-nevada-avenue/

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) NaturalGrocers.com is a rapidly expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 140 stores in 19 states.

1 MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes starts and ends on October 26, 2017. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

