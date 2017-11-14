Natural Grocers offers special low prices for the industry's highest-quality eggs to NPower® loyalty program members

With prices starting at $1.99 for free-range eggs - Natural Grocers proves raising product standards doesn't mean raising prices

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- From now until Dec. 31, Natural Grocers will offer special egg pricing exclusively to members of the {N}power loyalty program. Through the end of the year, {N}power members will pay:

$1.99 per dozen for 100 percent free-range eggs.

$2.99 per dozen for 100 percent organic free-range eggs.

$3.99 per dozen for pasture-raised eggs.

{N}power is an innovative rewards program that provides customers with special discounts, coupons, club memberships and special promotional pricing. It's free and easy to join. To sign up, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/npower/.

"Eating healthy, high-quality food doesn't have to be expensive," said Kemper Isely, Co-President at Natural Grocers. "Our {N}power price promotions provide even more proof that always affordable prices can be achieved even as we continue to raise standards."

Natural Grocers' egg standards are the highest in the industry

In June, Compassion in World Farming awarded Natural Grocers the international Good Egg Award in recognition of its development of an innovative supply chain of 100 percent free-range eggs -- the first exclusively free-range egg supply chain in the U.S. major retail grocery industry.

Natural Grocers, a long-time supporter of raising animal welfare standards, went beyond the industry cage-free standard in 2016 by launching an innovative 100 percent free-range egg supply chain. This commitment assures consumers that only free-range eggs will be offered at Natural Grocers at prices that are Always AffordableSM.

"We hope to inspire other companies around the world to follow our example and to realize that it is possible to offer the highest-quality products at affordable prices. We are here to show that a just, sustainable and equitable food system is possible," added Isely.

What to expect from Natural Grocers

Highest quality organic and natural groceries, dietary supplements and body care products.

Always Affordable pricing.

Free science-based nutrition classes, health coaching, cooking demos and more.

No artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, preservatives or hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils.

100 percent USDA Certified Organic produce.

The Natural Grocers Naturally Raised Meat Standard.

100 percent Pasture-Based Dairy Standard.

100 percent Free Range Egg Standard, which means no cages, ever.

A Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) in every store.

Support for local community organizations.

Family-run Natural Grocers was built on the premise that consumers should have access to affordable, high-quality foods and dietary supplements, along with nutrition knowledge to help support their own health.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is a rapidly expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 141 stores in 19 states.

