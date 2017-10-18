Natural Grocers offers Heber City residents the chance to win free groceries for six months on opening day

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers will open a new store in Heber City, Utah, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, providing the community with 100 percent organic produce, naturally-raised meats (no-antibiotics ever, no-growth promotors ever), 100 percent free-range eggs at incredible prices, 100 percent pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products at great prices, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives. Natural Grocers also provides one of the biggest nutritional supplement departments in the country with good4u crew members that can help you out in the department, a complete body-care department, natural pet foods and treats and cleaning and household supplies that are good4u and the environment. ALL of this at affordable pricing so that healthy doesn't have to be expensive.

The store, located at 989 S. Main St., will open at 8:30 a.m. and will become the eighth Natural Grocers' store in Utah.

"We're looking forward to expanding our business in Utah, which is one of the most health-minded and active states," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' Co-President. "We are confident Natural Grocers will become the go-to source for good4uSM, high-quality and Always Affordable natural and organic food in Heber City and the surrounding area."

On opening day, Natural Grocers will host a Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes1, in which nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 7:30 and 8:25 a.m. on Nov. 1. The drawing will be held at 9:00 a.m. Additionally, the first 100 customers will receive a free gift bag containing a breakfast recipe, all the ingredients to make the recipe and a Natural Grocers kitchen set with an oven mitt and utensils.

Customers who register for Natural Grocers' rewards program, {N}PowerSM, will receive a special $2-off coupon to use while shopping. Also, on Nov. 11 and 12, all {N}Power members can come in and receive a free ChocoLove chocolate bar. See store for details.

Other opening day activities include:

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Rise and Shine, It's Muffin Time! (gluten-free muffin sampling).

4 to 6 p.m. - Ice Cream Social (includes dairy-free options).

All Day - Vendor demonstrations throughout the store.

Customers registered for {N}Power will be able to unlock special pricing for eggs, starting at $1.99 per dozen, between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31. Natural Grocers sells only 100 percent free-range eggs or better, which means happier, healthier chickens and a higher overall nutrient content.

Heber City's Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers provides the community with fresh produce that is 100% USDA Certified Organic, as well as other healthy, Always AffordableSM organic and natural products. The stores feature a mix of national brands and a selection of locally produced products in a small, neighborhood market environment. The new Heber City store will also feature a Nutritional Health Coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public. The store will be open seven days a week.

What to expect from Natural Grocers

Highest quality organic and natural groceries, dietary supplements and body care products.

Always affordable pricing.

Free science-based nutrition classes, health coaching, cooking demos and more.

No artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, preservatives or hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils.

100% USDA Certified Organic produce.

The Natural Grocers Naturally Raised Meat Standard.

100% Pasture-Based Dairy Standard.

100% Free Range Egg Standard, which means no cages, ever.

A Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) in every store.

Support for local community organizations.

Family-run Natural Grocers was built on the premise that consumers should have access to affordable, high-quality foods and dietary supplements, along with nutrition knowledge to help support their own health.

For more information, visit: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store-location/heber-city/

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is a rapidly expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 140 stores in 19 states.

1 MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes starts and ends on November 1, 2017. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-offers-heber-city-residents-the-chance-to-win-free-groceries-for-six-months-on-opening-day-300538562.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.