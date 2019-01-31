Natural Grocers offers free bags of coffee to federal employees every Friday in February

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado-based Natural Grocers announced it is launching #FederalEmployeeFridays to say, "thank you" to federal employees affected by the government shutdown. Every Friday during the month of February, federal employees with valid identification can visit any Natural Grocers store in Colorado, Texas or Oregon to redeem one free 10 ounce bag of Natural Grocers brand organic coffee.* See store for details.

"We at Natural Grocers greatly appreciate the sacrifices made by federal employees during the recent government shutdown. This is our way of helping them de-stress a bit and get through the rest of the month," said Natural Grocers Co-President, Kemper Isely. "Our company was founded in 1955 because we care – we care about the health of our nation, the health of our communities and each of our customers."

Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce, all meat is humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promoters, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, non-GMO prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 152 stores in 19 states.

* Offer is available each Friday from February 1, 2019 through February 22, 2019 to current United States federal employees at Natural Grocers stores in Colorado, Texas and Oregon. Must present valid proof of employment. [Offer is not available to members of the United States military.] Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Limit one item per customer each Friday from February 1, 2019 through February 22, 2019. Offer void where prohibited by law. We reserve the right to correct errors.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-offers-free-bags-of-coffee-to-federal-employees-every-friday-in-february-300787917.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.