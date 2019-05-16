Natural Grocers {N}power® customer loyalty program celebrates 1 million members

DENVER, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers' customer loyalty program {N}power is expected to surpass one million members early in the summer of 2019. The program launched in May 2015 and provides the organic and natural retailer's customers with digital coupons, personalized offers, rewards and other benefits.

To celebrate the milestone, Natural Grocers announced the 1 Millionth {N}power Member Sweepstakes1 in which:

One grand-prize winner will win one year of free groceries.

Five second-place winners will win free groceries for six months.

150 third-place winners will win a $50 Natural Grocers gift card.

Participants may enter the sweepstakes at www.naturalgrocers.com/millionth, and must be a registered {N}power member to participate.

"The program has grown steadily for two reasons," said Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. "First, more people than ever are learning how to better take care of their bodies by eating organic and natural foods. Second, the {N}power program makes embracing a healthy lifestyle more affordable than ever with personalized offers, digital coupons and rewards for purchases made."

In the past year, {N}power membership has grown by more than 50 percent in its march toward its one-millionth member.



Natural Grocers offers 100 percent organic produce, meats that are sustainably and humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promotants, 100 percent free-range eggs, 100 percent pasture-based dairy, 100 percent non-GMO bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives, the highest quality supplements, paraben-free body care products and all-natural cleaning products.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 152 stores in 19 states.

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes starts on May 16, 2019 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time on July 31, 2019. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

