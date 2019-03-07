Natural Grocers hosts job fair event for Denver stores

The job fair will take place March 12 to fill more than a dozen full-time roles, including department leaders, cashiers and store support



DENVER, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers will host a job fair in Denver to fill positions at multiple stores, including store leadership, department managers, department assistants, cashiers and customer service. The leading organic and natural retailer will host open interviews on Tuesday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Natural Grocers store located at 4500 E. Alameda Ave. in Denver. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age.

Candidates are encouraged to bring their resume to the job fair. In addition, applicants may apply for consideration at https://www.naturalgrocers.com/our-careers, or text GROW to 97211.

What makes Natural Grocers a great place to work?

Just like its dedication to its customers and community, Natural Grocers has a 63-year history of caring for its employees.

As part of the company's five founding principles, Natural Grocers supports all employees by offering:

Competitive pay, including the exclusive Natural Grocers Vitamin Bucks program, which provides employees an extra $1 -per-hour worked of in-store spending money.

-per-hour worked of in-store spending money. Birthday bonuses equal to one-day's pay, which originated from founder Margaret Isely's tradition of celebrating the birthdays of all employees by preparing lunch for them. Once the company became larger, her children, the current executives of the company, implemented the policy of providing each employee with a full day's pay on their birthday to say, "thank you for working with us."

tradition of celebrating the birthdays of all employees by preparing lunch for them. Once the company became larger, her children, the current executives of the company, implemented the policy of providing each employee with a full day's pay on their birthday to say, "thank you for working with us." Company-wide store discounts and credits of up to 30 percent on all Natural Grocers products, which provides employees substantial savings on high-quality groceries and supplements and helps them retain more of the dollars they earn.

A comprehensive benefits package to the more than 80 percent of its employees who are full-time, including medical, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending and health savings accounts; short- and long-term disability and life insurance; a 401K savings plan; generous paid time off; and extensive free nutrition education programs.

Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce, meat humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promoters, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

