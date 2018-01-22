Natural Grocers is hiring in Portland

Open interviews will take place on Jan. 23 and Jan. 25 to fill 20 full- and part-time roles, including department leaders, cashiers and store support
LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers will open a new store in Portland, Oregon, and plans to hire 20 full- and part-time good4u crew members to lead the new location. The new store is located at 5055 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Natural Grocers will host open interviews on January 23 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Curious Comedy Club, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age. Applicants can apply for consideration at www.careers-naturalgrocers.icims.com.
Natural Grocers employs more than 3,000 people and operates 142 stores in 19 states.
What makes Natural Grocers a great place to work?
Just like its dedication to its customers and community, Natural Grocers has a 62-year history of caring for employees.
As part of the company's five founding principles, Natural Grocers supports all employees by offering:
Natural Grocers will provide the community with fresh produce that is 100 percent USDA Certified Organic, naturally raised meats, pasture-based dairy products, and free-range eggs as well as other healthy, affordable, organic and natural products. The store will feature a mix of national brands and a selection of locally produced products in a small, neighborhood market environment. The store will also feature a Nutritional Health Coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 142 stores in 19 states.
