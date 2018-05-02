Natural Grocers grows its presence in Oregon with new store in Coos Bay

The natural and organic retailer will also open its first Cottage Wine and Craft Beer(SM) section in Oregon with Coos Bay store

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers will open a store in Coos Bay, Oregon, on Wednesday, May 16, providing the community with access to the highest-quality organic and natural groceries at Always AffordableSM prices. The store, located at 562 N. Broadway, will open at 8:30 a.m., and customers will have the chance to win up to $100 per week in free groceries for six months.

"We're delighted to further expand our business in the state of Oregon," said Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. "Every product we sell meets rigorous quality standards. Coos Bay residents can look forward to seeing 100 percent USDA Certified Organic produce, pasture-based dairy, naturally-raised meats and many more high-quality products on our shelves."

The store will also feature a new concept for the company, "Cottage Wine and Craft Beer," a nook within the store where customers can purchase and sample specialty alcoholic beverages such as local craft beer, organic and biodynamic wine and hard cider. The Coos Bay location is the second Natural Grocers' store in the company's history to sell alcoholic beverages.

Natural Grocers currently operates 11 stores in Oregon, offering 100-percent organic produce, meat humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promotors, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

Opening Day activities

Natural Grocers will host a Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes1, in which nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 7:30 and 8:25 a.m. on May 16. The drawing will be held at 9:00 a.m.

It pays to be first! The first 100 customers will receive a free Natural Grocers bag containing approximately $40 in free groceries, a recipe for a healthy breakfast and a Natural Grocers kitchen set.

Other opening day events include:

8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Rise and Shine, It's Muffin Time! (gluten-free muffin sampling).

4 to 6 p.m.

Ice Cream Social (includes dairy-free options).

All day

Vendor demonstrations throughout the store.

Customers who register for Natural Grocers' rewards program, {N}power®, will receive a special $2-off coupon to use while shopping. See store for details. {N}power is an innovative rewards program that provides customers with special discounts, coupons, club memberships and special promotional pricing. It's free and easy to join. To sign up, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/npower/.

Coos Bay's Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers provides the community with fresh produce that is 100 percent USDA Certified Organic, as well as other healthy, Always Affordable organic and natural products. The stores feature a mix of national brands and a selection of locally produced products in a small, neighborhood market environment. The new Coos Bay store will also feature a Nutritional Health Coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public. The store will be open seven days a week.

For more information, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store-location/coos-bay/.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) (NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 146 stores in 19 states.

1 MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes starts and ends on May 16, 2018. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

