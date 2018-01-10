Natural Grocers expands its footprint in Dallas-Fort Worth with 2 new store openings in early 2018

Natural Grocers to open Keller store on January 24 and North Fort Worth store on February 7, offering shoppers the chance to win free groceries for six months

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers will open two new stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in early 2018. The first store will open on January 24 in Keller and the second will open February 7 in North Fort Worth. Natural Grocers, which provides the community with access to the highest-quality organic and natural groceries at Always AffordableSM prices, currently operates 21 stores in Texas.

The Keller store, located at 1501 Keller Parkway, will open at 8:30 a.m. on January 24. The North Fort Worth store, located at 5230 North Tarrant Parkway, will open at 8:30 a.m. on February 7. At both store openings, customers will have the chance to win up to $100 per week in free groceries for six months.

"Every product we sell in our stores is sold for a reason and purpose, and not just because it sells," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' Co-President. "We sell only organic produce because it is healthier and more nutritious for our customers and the growing of organics is better for our planet. No other grocery store can say this. We believe that our standards resonate with customers and people looking for healthier food choices at affordable prices, and we believe that the residents of the Dallas-Fort Worth market are looking for this choice."

Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce, naturally-raised meats (with no antibiotics and no growth promotors ever), 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, non-GMO prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

Opening Day activities

At each store opening, Natural Grocers will host a Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes1 in which nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form between 7:30 and 8:25 a.m. on opening day. A drawing for the gift card winners at each store will be held at 9:00 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 customers at each store will receive a free gift bag containing a breakfast recipe, all the ingredients to make the recipe and a Natural Grocers kitchen set with an oven mitt and utensils.

Other opening day activities include:

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Rise and Shine, It's Muffin Time! (gluten-free muffin sampling).

4 to 6 p.m. - Ice Cream Social (includes dairy-free options).

All day - Vendor demonstrations throughout the store.

Customers who register for Natural Grocers' rewards program, {N}powerSM, will receive a special $2-off coupon to use while shopping. Also, at Keller on February 17 and North Fort Worth on March 3, all {N}power members will receive a free Chocolove chocolate bar. See store for details.

{N}power is an innovative rewards program that provides customers with special discounts, coupons, club memberships and special promotional pricing. It's free and easy to join. To sign up, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/npower/.

For more information, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/about/news/new-stores/.

What to expect from Natural Grocers

Highest quality organic and natural groceries, dietary supplements and body care products.

Always affordable pricing.

Free science-based nutrition classes, health coaching, cooking demos and more.

No artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, preservatives or hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils.

100% USDA Certified Organic produce.

The Natural Grocers Naturally Raised Meat Standard.

100% Pasture-Based Dairy Standard.

100% Free Range Egg Standard, which means no cages, ever.

A Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) in every store.

Support for local community organizations.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is a rapidly expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 142 stores in 19 states.

1 MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes starts and ends on January 24, 2018 (in the case of the Keller store) and on February 7, 2018 (in the case of the North Fort Worth store). For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-expands-its-footprint-in-dallas-fort-worth-with-2-new-store-openings-in-early-2018-300580770.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.