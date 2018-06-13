Natural Grocers expands craft beer and wine offerings to Gresham

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National organic and natural retailer Natural Grocers will unveil the Cottage Wine and Craft Beer concept at the Gresham-area Natural Grocers store on June 20. The Natural Grocers Cottage Wine and Craft BeerSM section is a nook within the store where customers can purchase specialty alcoholic beverages such as local, organic and gluten-free beer, organic and biodynamic wine, local hard cider and alcoholic kombucha.

The company is strategically focused on carrying local products in its wine and craft beer section in an effort to showcase beer and wine producers committed to maintaining the highest quality standards and certifications. Natural Grocers only sells wine that is made with organic grapes, USDA Certified Organic (or equivalent) or certified Demeter® Biodynamic®. In addition, all wine is non-genetically modified (non-GMO). All beer and cider must be produced in the Pacific Northwest and be certified USDA Organic or gluten-free.

"From produce to supplements, every product we sell meets our rigorous quality standards, and our wine and craft beer offerings are no exception," said Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. "Oregon residents can trust that we've done our homework to source only the highest-quality craft beer, wine and organic groceries to their neighborhood store, and we believe they won't find this anywhere else."

Natural Grocers unveiled the Cottage Wine and Craft Beer concept in Denver in August 2017, and recently announced the expansion of the concept to six Oregon stores.

Natural Grocers currently operates 12 stores in Oregon, offering 100-percent organic produce, meat humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promoters, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 147 stores in 19 states.

