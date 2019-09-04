Natural Grocers, America's Organic Headquarters®, celebrates Organic Harvest Month with a series of events, promotions, giveaways and activities

As part of the celebration, Natural Grocers aims to raise $50,000 for the Organic Farmers Association

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers, America's Organic Headquarters, is celebrating its more than 30-year history of selling only 100% organically grown produce with a month-long series of festivities for Organic Harvest Month. The Sept. 7 kick off will include a one-day-only free bag giveaway with any purchase1 and an {N}power® "bounce-back" offer of $5 off any purchase of $55 or more2, as well as samplings of 100% USDA certified organic produce, No-Bake Apple Cookie tastings and Natural Grocers Brand Product tastings. The Organic Harvest Month celebration will continue throughout the entire month of September.

Other month of September activities include:

Organic Farmers Association Fundraiser, with a $50,000 goal

goal Hot Deals on Sept. 19-21

100% USDA certified organic produce samples every Saturday

Natural Grocers Brand Product tastings every Saturday from 1p.m. to 3 p.m.

This is the third year in a row that Natural Grocers is sponsoring a month-long national fundraiser for the Organic Farmers Association (OFA). This year's fundraiser goal is to raise $50,000 for the OFA during the month of September. "There are only about 17,000 certified organic farms in the United States, compared to the more than two million conventional farms," said Heather Isely, Natural Grocers' Executive Vice President. "The Organic Farmers Association supports the organic farmer by elevating their influence on issues that matter to them. Better policy means more opportunities to increase organic acreage and improve the economic viability of organic farming methods, which makes organic farming a more attractive option."

Throughout September, Natural Grocers' customers will have the opportunity to make contributions at any one of Natural Grocers' 152 store locations. Donations to the OFA will help unite organic farms around the country, create scholarship programs, provide organic farmers with a national voice on state and federal policy, increase organic farm acreage and expand the number of organic family farms. Kate Mendenhall, Director of Organic Farmers Association, said: "Supporting this fundraiser is a great opportunity to vote with your dollars and tell America the kind of food system you want to see and support."

About Organic Farmers Association

The Organic Farmers Association, sponsored by Rodale Institute, is a national membership collective of certified organic farmers that provides a strong and unified voice for those who make their livelihood on the land. In addition to developing and advocating for policies that benefit domestic organic producers, the Organic Farmers Association aims to strengthen and support the capacity of organic farmers and farm organizations while encouraging collaboration among state, regional and national organic farmer groups. Learn more at OrganicFarmersAssociation.org.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 152 stores in 19 states.

1 Limit one per customer, while supplies last; no rain checks.

2$5 off reward is only available to registered {N}power members on September 7, 2019 at participating Natural Grocers stores. Be sure to present your phone number at checkout to accumulate towards the $55 requirement and redeem your discount. $55 minimum purchase requirement does not include sales tax. $5 discount will be applied to the product's regular, non-discounted price. Reward is only valid for in-store purchases and may not be redeemed for gift cards, store credit or cash. ALL REWARDS REDUCE YOUR BASKET SIZE. Points are applied to the price paid after discounts. Discount cannot be combined with other offers. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

