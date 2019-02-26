CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRW , an independent, full-service marketing agency with a penchant for growing natural health and wellness brands, announced it has partnered with Calbee North America , creators of Harvest Snaps and other yummy plant-based snacks, and Path of Life , masters of delicious Quinoa dishes, to build awareness and drive US sales for their respective better-for-you food offerings.

"The key reason we chose to work with SRW is because the team brought an innovative vision to the consumer insights surrounding our new Honestly Veggie product, Popper Duos," said Paul Laubscher, Director of Marketing for Calbee North America. "As we prepare to launch nationally, we're confident SRW will leverage our unique value proposition to gain awareness and build strategic partnerships that connect consumers, who desire great tasting naturally better for you foods, with our meaningful snacking touchpoints."

In addition to working with Calbee North America, SRW is partnering with family- owned, natural and organic food company, Path of Life, to introduce the company's revised branding and packaging to its delicious quinoa offerings.

"SRW is the perfect agency partner," said Audrea Fulton, VP of Sales at Path of Life. "From strategic insight to actionable creative campaigns that generate interest and revenue, SRW's imaginative concepts will help us stand out to attract savvy, health-minded consumers."

SRW, one of the nation's fastest-growing natural food agencies, has a proven track record of helping its portfolio brands increase awareness and drive revenue, including storybook successes of its long-time clients Simple Mills, Kite Hill, Fonterra, That's Tasty, Portland Pet Food, Natural Prairie Dairy, to name just a sampling.

"This is the part of the release where the CEO says something self-serving," said Charlie Stone the non-ceo CEO. "Honestly, I got nothing. But we love what we do and are fortunate to have a bunch of talented SRW hooligans that are dedicated to helping our better-for-you brands succeed. Our secret sauce...probably something plant-based."

About SRW

With broad experience in business strategy, film, journalism and digital content, the SRW founders' paths merged in the ad world. Now, they are creating a new world that meets clients' evolving needs and fulfills their passions as storytellers. An independent, full-service marketing agency with a penchant for growing natural health and wellness brands, SRW specializes in creating and converting communities through content. Learn more at srw.agency.

