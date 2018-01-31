Natural Delights(TM) Creates Delicious Gameday Themed Snack Recipes as National Medjool Date Day and "The Big Game" collide on February 4, 2018

YUMA, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Delights™, the Nation's #1 Medjool date brand, unveils a fresh collection of fumble-proof game day snack recipes featuring naturally sweet Medjool dates to celebrate National Medjool Date Day.

National Medjool Date Day is consistently celebrated every year on February 4th, which this year, happens to also coincide with Sunday's big game.

"We decided to go big this year and create a collection of delicious recipes that were perfect for snacking and entertaining. Now you can ditch the tired old veggie platter and create snacks that everyone will enjoy! From delicious no-added sugar Blitz Bites to the classic Pigskin Party Poppers (bacon-wrapped Medjool dates) we made sure there's a recipe for everyone to enjoy this Sunday," said Erin Hanagan-Muths, Director of Marketing, Bard Valley Date Growers.

From savory to sweet, each recipe features Medjool dates as the core ingredient and contains no added sugar. Here is the total collection:

Winning Drive Energy Drops

Pigskin Party Poppers

Hail-Mary Jalapeno Bombs

Caramel Coconut Comebacks

Hurry-up Stuffed Appetizers

Blitz Bites

Redzone Power Balls

Double Reverse Apple Bites

All of the National Medjool Date Day recipes can be found on the Natural Delights website at https://naturaldelights.com/medjool-date-day. Natural Delights will also be hosting promotions and giveaways on their Instagram account @ndmedjooldates.

National Medjool Date Day was created in 2014 by a group of Medjool date growers to celebrate the fresh fruit and raise awareness around the amazing nutritional benefits of Medjool dates.

"Our Medjool dates are quickly achieving superfood status thanks to their wide variety of applications. Athletes are relying on them as a high-quality energy and muscle recovery source and health conscious fitness enthusiasts and families are using them to naturally sweeten smoothies, build their own energy bars and reduce processed sugar from their diets altogether. Did we also mention they are awesome when wrapped in bacon!" said Erin Hanagan-Muths, Director of Marketing, Bard Valley Date Growers.

Natural Delights Medjool dates are a sustainably grown, whole fresh fruit that have long been a key performance staple of competitive athletes and fitness enthusiasts for their natural, sustained energy and muscle recovery properties. They are certified Heart-Healthy by the American Heart Association®, low on the glycemic index, Non-GMO Project Verified, pesticide-free, additive-free and have 50% more potassium by weight than bananas.

Natural Delights products can be found in the produce aisle at most major grocery retailers. They can also be purchased online at www.naturaldelights.com.

About Natural Delights™

Natural Delights™ is the Nation's #1 brand of fresh Medjool Dates. They are certified Heart-Healthy by the American Heart Association®, Non-GMO Project Verified, pesticide-free, additive-free and have 50% more potassium by weight than bananas. Natural Delights Medjool dates, Date Rolls and new Energy Bars are delicious healthy snack choices enjoyed by the whole family. Find out more at: www.naturaldelights.com

About Bard Valley Date Growers

Bard Valley Date Growers is a co-op that was created in 1987 by local Bard Valley growers and has developed into the Nation's #1 grower, packer, shipper and marketer of fresh Medjool Dates. Through a balance of time-honored agricultural practices and a modern approach to food safety and sustainability, BVDG has developed the Natural Delights™ Medjool date brand in the to Nation's #1 brand of fresh Medjool dates.

