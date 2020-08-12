The nation's first plant-based nutrition and culinary education center celebrates first anniversary!

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, August 13, will mark one-year open for the Center for Plant-based Living. They, like so many other small businesses, have struggled over the past several months, but the hunger for a plant-based, immune supportive education continues. They have pivoted to include more virtual cooking classes, but "the shop" has also re-opened with full safety measures in place.

Founder, Caryn Dugan, along with medical director, Jim Loomis, MD, are planning a day-long plant-based 101 immersion on Saturday August 15.

"There has been a lot of interest in the irrefutable health benefits of adopting a more plant-strong diet, but there's just so much information out there. This is a frustrating and confusing time, let's not make getting well challenging also. This is a back-to-basics approach on Saturday that is structured for the plant-based newbie and also for people who have been doing this for a while, but need a brush up."

Dugan has also started an online cooking show – the Plant-based Quick Cooking Show on YouTube. There is a new episode released every Tuesday and in it is a recipe consisting of 7 ingredients or less and done in under 30 minutes. She's making plant-based eating approachable, accessible and fun for everyone.

To learn more about the Center for Plant-based Living, please visit: https://www.cpbl-stl.com/

