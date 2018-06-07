The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association Celebrates June Dairy Month!

A Great Time to Explore the Dairy Aisle's Cool Possibilities
HARRISBURG, Pa., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There is good reason that more than 99% of households in the U.S. buy from the dairy aisle. This cool spot in the grocery store has evolved beyond the average fridge staples of milk, eggs and butter, to include a versatile and diverse range of tasty products that align with consumers' changing lifestyles and eating habits.
Because It's June Dairy Month
Today's dairy aisle offers many cool possibilities for small meals and portable snacks, as well as easy and fun entertaining. The selections of cheeses and yogurts continue to grow. There are new fun and trendy beverages. And organic milk, eggs, and dairy alternatives are all creating a lot of buzz – making the dairy aisle the perfect destination for real ingredients, farm-to-table freshness and options for every lifestyle and dietary need. Today's Dairy Aisle...is Beyond Cool!
Why Look Differently at the Dairy Aisle?
Good for You: Real, nutritious ingredients, snackable portions, high protein options, simple and fresh to support overall wellbeing.
Innovative: Caters to changing tastes and dietary needs; offering full-fat, organic and dairy-free options plus fun new flavors in both foods and beverages.
Versatile: Cool options for snacks, small meals and stress-free entertaining; easily fits flexible eating habits, providing the power to experiment in the kitchen or on the go.
Indulgent: Delicious comfort foods and sweet treats to reach for to celebrate life's big moments.
