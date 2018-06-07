The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association Celebrates June Dairy Month!

A Great Time to Explore the Dairy Aisle's Cool Possibilities

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There is good reason that more than 99% of households in the U.S. buy from the dairy aisle. This cool spot in the grocery store has evolved beyond the average fridge staples of milk, eggs and butter, to include a versatile and diverse range of tasty products that align with consumers' changing lifestyles and eating habits.

Because It's June Dairy Month

It's the perfect time to visit your local supermarket and find inspiration to fuel your summertime activities – everything from appetizers and summer drinks to party menus and snacks on the go.

You will find special deals, prices and promotions on America's favorite refrigerated dairy foods.

Today's dairy aisle offers many cool possibilities for small meals and portable snacks, as well as easy and fun entertaining. The selections of cheeses and yogurts continue to grow. There are new fun and trendy beverages. And organic milk, eggs, and dairy alternatives are all creating a lot of buzz – making the dairy aisle the perfect destination for real ingredients, farm-to-table freshness and options for every lifestyle and dietary need. Today's Dairy Aisle...is Beyond Cool!

Why Look Differently at the Dairy Aisle?

Good for You: Real, nutritious ingredients, snackable portions, high protein options, simple and fresh to support overall wellbeing.

Innovative: Caters to changing tastes and dietary needs; offering full-fat, organic and dairy-free options plus fun new flavors in both foods and beverages.

Versatile: Cool options for snacks, small meals and stress-free entertaining; easily fits flexible eating habits, providing the power to experiment in the kitchen or on the go.

Indulgent: Delicious comfort foods and sweet treats to reach for to celebrate life's big moments.

Try These Easy Home Recipes and Tips!

Fresh & Fruity Mini Cheesecakes – This tasty Mini Cheesecakes recipe is a perfect snack, or a dessert fancy enough for a party! Find the secret ingredient – cottage cheese – in your grocer's dairy aisle during June.

Loaded Baked Potato Salad – This new flavor-packed Baked Potato Salad recipe is award-winning – and full of delicious ingredients like cheese, diced potatoes, sour cream, butter and more from your local dairy aisle.

Breakfast English Muffin Melt – This delicious English Muffin Melt recipe makes breakfast special, featuring egg whites, cheese and Canadian bacon on an English muffin. Visit the dairy aisle during June for special deals.

Cheese Cooking Tips – These Cheese Cooking Tips provide you with everything you need to know about handling, cooking and storing many different kinds of cheeses.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA (www.nfraweb.org) is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its www.EasyHomeMeals.com consumer website and social media properties.

