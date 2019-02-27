Nasoya To Showcase Latest Plant-Based Innovations At Natural Products Expo West 2019

Nation's Leading Brand of Tofu to Offer Range of Recently Launched Asian-Inspired Products Including Vegan Kimchi and Dumplings



AYER, Mass., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based food sales grew 20% in 2018, hinting that the food trend is showing no signs of slowing down (Source: Nielsen). Nasoya, a leader in the industry and America's #1 brand of tofu, has recently introduced several new products to the market in the category and will be sampling them at the Natural Products Expo West 2019. The assortment of plant-based and Asian-inspired products cater to a range of dietary needs and choices while remaining convenient and delicious:

Easy and Convenient

Toss'ables, which launched last spring, are pre-cubed, pre-marinated tofu offered in two delicious flavors, Balsamic Vinaigrette and Garlic & Herb. Toss'ables eliminate prep time that tofu can require, such as pressing, and are packaged in a convenient, stand-up pouch. Toss'ables are perfect added to a salad, stir-fry, pasta and more and contain 14 grams of plant-based protein per serving.

Perfected Favorites

Nasoya will also be sampling its recently perfected recipe for its dumpling products. Nasoya dumplings are fresh, organic, and vegan and available in two flavors, Tofu Vegetable and Thai Basil Vegetable. The dumplings can be pan-fried or steamed in just minutes and contain six to seven grams of plant-based protein per serving size.

Authentic Flavors

New for 2019, Nasoya is debuting a Vegan Kimchi line that pairs perfectly with rice, noodles soup and more. A traditional Korean staple that has become popular across the globe due to health benefits and delicious taste, Nasoya's Kimchi is available in four varieties – Spicy, Mild, Radish and White - and is packed with probiotics, amino acids and minerals. Nasoya's Vegan Kimchi is also free of artificial flavors and preservatives. The brand will also be launching a new webpage this Spring dedicated to kimchi, where consumers can learn everything they need to know about kimchi, from the history of the popular food to how to use it to make various tasty recipes.

The brand will also be offering a first look and taste of a new all-in-one skillet-style product pre-packed with all of the healthy ingredients you need for quick and convenient plant-based cooking. Additionally, the brand will be unveiling a refreshed packaging look across the full water-packed and vacuum-packed Nasoya product portfolio.

"We are dedicated to offering consumers plant-based, Asian-inspired products and look forward to showcasing some of our most recent innovations at next month's Natural Products Expo West," said Sung Yoon Nam, Senior Marketing Director at Nasoya. "Our newest items aim to show both convenient and tasty ways to enjoy tofu and other plant-based foods."

Nasoya will be sampling these delicious new items at the Natural Products Expo West 2019 in Anaheim, CA at Booth #1633.

For more information on Nasoya visit www.Nasoya.com or Nasoya's social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. Always a resource for tofu and plant-based protein education and inspiration, the Nasoya website offers countless tofu recipes, tips and tricks, and helpful blog posts.

ABOUT NASOYA

For over 30 years, Nasoya has been a leading provider of natural and organic foods. Part of the family of brands at Pulmuone, a company synonymous with wholesome, authentic products and high quality ingredients, Nasoya believes in creating great-tasting, healthy, and convenient snacks and meals for every eating occasion. Product offerings include Tofu, TofuBaked, Toss'ables, GoBowls, Vegan Dumplings, Asian-Style Wraps and low calorie/low carb Pasta Zero shirataki noodles. Learn more at Nasoya.com, Be a Fan on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter!

SOURCE Nasoya