MYOS RENS Technology Signs Distribution Agreement with National Sales Associates, LLC

Yolked® and MYOS Canine Muscle Formula® to be Distributed Nationwide



CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), an advanced nutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition derived from fertilized egg yolk that helps build lean muscle, announced today that it has signed a national brokerage agreement with National Sales Associates ("NSA"), which will allow MYOS to sell its NSF "Certified for Sport®" sports nutrition brand, Yolked®, along with our pet product MYOS Canine Muscle Formula® ("MYOS Canine") throughout its national sales network of eight regional offices with over 160 associates.

National Sales Associates is a sales & marketing brokerage agency that specializes in Natural, Organic, and Specialty Products across multiple classes of trade. NSA is a well-structured and tightly integrated national organization, comprised of six regional sales organizations staffed with industry veterans that cover the entire U.S.

Joseph Mannello, Chief Executive Officer of MYOS, commented, "Expanding our channels of distribution is crucial to getting this muscle health phenomenon out to both consumers and canine pet owners on a national level. This agreement with a national brokerage company specializing in distributing natural, organic and specialty products is a perfect fit for our all-natural, high-quality products backed by clinical studies and research. Together, we are excited about the opportunity to continue to drive and expand the distribution and sales of Yolked and MYOS Canine with NSA's extensive customer base."

"We are happy to have been selected by MYOS to represent a growing company with a truly exceptional set of brands," stated Jeremy Cook, Vice President and General Manager of National Sales Associates. "This new partnership will allow us to distribute natural and unique products that are highly complementary to NSA's existing product portfolio and to respond to our customer's needs for natural innovative solutions in the muscle health field."

About National Sales Associates, LLC

National Sales Associates is a coast to coast brokerage firm that specializes in bringing innovative products to market. They work with a wide array of retail customers throughout the U.S. primarily in the Natural, Supermarket, Specialty Gourmet, & Mass Retail Sales Channels. NSA was originally created by the integration of 5 regional companies and other industry leaders to fill a need in the marketplace for an additional national sales solution that combines a strategic approach to the business along with focused execution for their clients, of which many are high growth innovators in their respective categories. These entities cover the U.S. with the following regional breakdown: Northeast Corporate Office with Key Administrative Staff, East & Midwest (& Puerto Rico), Rocky Mountain & Southwest, Southern California, Northern California, and the Pacific Northwest. For more information, please visit www.nationalsalesllc.com.

About Yolked®

Yolked is an NSF Certified for Sport® all-natural sports nutrition product designed to work in conjunction with your protein of choice and helps your body utilize that protein more efficiently. Its key ingredient Fortetropin, is made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. For more information, please visit www.yolked.com.

About MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®

MYOS Canine Muscle Formula is an advanced veterinary health supplement to support muscle health in dogs, featuring Fortetropin as the active ingredient. Its key ingredient Fortetropin, is made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. For more information, please visit www.myospet.com.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size and lean body mass in conjunction with resistance training. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.MYOSRENS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

