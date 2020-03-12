MYOS RENS Partners with UNFI, a Nationwide Distributor of Natural, Organic and Specialty Food

Featuring All-Natural MYOS Canine Muscle Formula® and Yolked® Fortetropin® Muscle Health Products- a 'Natural' Fit

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --MYOS RENS Technology, Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), an advanced nutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition made from fertilized egg yolk that helps build lean muscle in humans and canines, announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with UNFI (United Natural Foods Inc.), a nationwide distributor with a comprehensive product portfolio of diverse, healthy and sustainable foods.

MYOS continues to grow its Fortetropin products' retail presence in national chains supported by UNFI's established infrastructure. UNFI's warehousing and distribution locations throughout the U.S. provide efficient service, speed-to-market and reduced carbon footprint as they provide merchandising, marketing and e-commerce solutions to their retailers.

"Partnering with UNFI will put MYOS Canine Muscle Formula® and Yolked®, our sports nutrition brand, on natural product retailers' shelves throughout the country. We look forward to working with UNFI to educate consumers on the benefits of Fortetropin, which builds and supports muscle health in geriatric and injured dogs, as well as help build more lean muscle mass for individuals who want to optimize their muscle health, said Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS. "Distributing our product line on a national scale with top-tier retailers backed by an expanded marketing program will ensure the delivery of our all-natural, one-of-a-kind muscle health products to pet owners, athletes and fitness enthusiasts throughout the country," added Mannello, CEO.

"We are excited to add these all-natural, wellness and restorative products backed by rigorous science into our lines", said Stephanie LaCasse, National Supplier Relationship Manager-Wellness, UNFI, "Our customers expect only the highest quality products and Yolked and Myos Canine deliver that."

About United Natural Foods (UNFI)

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.

About Yolked®

Yolked, an NSF Certified for Sport® all-natural sports nutrition product is designed to work in conjunction with your protein of choice to help your body utilize that protein more efficiently. Yolked's key ingredient, Fortetropin, is made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.

About Myos Canine Muscle Formula®

Myos Canine Muscle Formula (Regular Strength) is an advanced health supplement to support muscle health in dogs, featuring Fortetropin as the active ingredient. Fortetropin is made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. For more information, please visit www.myospet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, Qurr®, and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, including its partnership with UNFI discussed above, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

