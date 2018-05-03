Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets

Popular dairy-free beverages further penetrate the East Coast

DALLAS, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to frenetic consumer demand, Mooala has extended its shelf real estate with one of the most coveted grocers in the country: Whole Foods Market. Mooala's nut-free, dairy-free Original and Chocolate Bananamilk beverages are now in Whole Foods Market locations across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

"Whole Foods Market is a key retail partnership for us," said Mooala Founder and CEO Jeff Richards. "Whole Foods Market customers are discriminating. They have a passion for high-quality, organic products. It's a great venue for us to tell our story: a fun, plant-based beverage with great taste, simple ingredients, all organic, gluten-free, and dairy-free."

Mooala's popularity has grown rapidly, especially since hitting Whole Foods Market shelves in the Southwestern U.S. in 2017. The news of Whole Foods Market's Northeast region expansion comes on the heels of being named one of the top food trends for 2018 by Whole Foods Market Global. It also continues Mooala's growth pattern following a major expansion through Wegmans, Stop & Shop, and Giant stores in 10 East Coast markets, making the brand available in roughly 1,500 stores throughout the United States.

Richards attributes the organic frenzy and Mooala's tremendous growth to the market's need for a quality dairy-free alternative.

"Consumers are looking for products made from real ingredients without sacrificing taste, and Mooala answers that demand with a delicious and unique product offering," Richards said.

The suite of popular dairy alternatives has been praised by Popsugar, Food & Wine, and even The Motley Fool. Mooala also can lay claim to being selected as an official TED Tasting Partner at the TED2018 Conference in Vancouver.

Mooala is created with simple ingredients. The dairy-free beverages are tasty, organic alternatives to the existing products that proliferate dairy shelves – most of which are not USDA-certified organic – and finally give those with lactose intolerance or nut-free diets a delicious option with uncompromised quality. Mooala's Original Bananamilk is nut-free and dairy-free, fusing pureed bananas and roasted sunflower seeds with a dash of cinnamon and sea salt, with no added sugar.

Launched in 2016, Mooala was inspired by Richards' own lactose intolerance and his inability to find a quality non-dairy alternative he wanted to drink. Richards embarked on a mission to craft organic, plant-based beverages with real ingredients and an emphasis on fun, family-oriented branding. Today, Mooala offers a suite of all-organic beverages: Original Almondmilk, Vanilla Bean Almondmilk, Original Bananamilk and Chocolate Bananamilk.

About Mooala

Mooala's mission is simple: to make outstanding dairy-free beverages for you and to benefit the greater good. More information is at www.mooala.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mooooove-over-dairy-mooala-is-coming-to-new-york-city-whole-foods-markets-300641868.html

SOURCE Mooala