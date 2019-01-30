Mooala Launches First Organic Oatmilk

Leading maker of premium, plant-based beverages disrupts exploding oatmilk market with first sugar-free, organic option

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To equip consumers with additional tools to maintain their New Year's wellness goals, Mooala, a leading maker of premium, organic, dairy-free beverages, today announced the launch of its newest innovation: Organic Coconut Oatmilk—the industry's first refrigerated organic oatmilk to hit the U.S. market. Meeting the need for a better-for-you oatmilk, Mooala's new Coconut Oatmilk is a tasty, sugar-free, USDA-certified organic dairy alternative crafted to help healthy shoppers enjoy their favorite foods guilt-free. The new oatmilk will be first available in the refrigerated aisle in Whole Foods regionally, and it is available to retailers nationally through UNFI and KeHE.

"Consumers are increasingly migrating to the plant-based lifestyle to eat more mindfully, and oatmilk is quickly becoming a mainstream favorite due to its versatility," said Mooala Founder and CEO Jeff Richards. "However, most oatmilks on the market are over-processed and full of sugary carbs. We wanted to offer consumers an organic and better-for-you option, so we introduced Mooala Organic Coconut Oatmilk. It's a creamy and delicious gamechanger with zero grams of sugar per serving for people looking to keep up with their wellness goals."

Created with USDA organic and non-GMO ingredients like toasted oats blended with coconut cream and a hint of cinnamon, Mooala's Organic Coconut Oatmilk (MSRP: $5.99) has no added sugar and only 50 calories per serving. The brand's latest innovation incorporates Mooala's signature core values—the oatmilk is organic, soy-, dairy-, gluten- and carrageenan-free, with no preservatives added. The new oatmilk also has as much calcium as a glass of dairy milk, offering 30 percent of the daily value in an 8 oz serving. Mooala Organic Coconut Oatmilk can be enjoyed on its own, stirred into coffee or easily incorporated into smoothies and tasty recipes like oatmilk oatmeal cookies, oatmilk lattes, and more.

Mooala Organic Coconut Oatmilk extends the brand's line of organic plant-based beverages, including Original Almondmilk, Vanilla Bean Almondmilk, Original Bananamilk, Chocolate Bananamilk and Strawberry Bananamilk, which offers individuals with dietary restrictions, allergies or those striving to make simple better-for-you lifestyle swaps the ability to enjoy a variety of tasty plant-based options guilt-free.

Mooala is available in over 2,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, ShopRite, Albertsons-Safeway, Giant, Stop & Shop and more. To learn more about Mooala, please visit www.mooala.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Snapchat, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

About Mooala

Based in Dallas, Tex., Mooala is a leading maker of premium, organic, dairy-free beverages made from real ingredients. Since its founding in 2016, the company has become widely esteemed for its full suite of USDA-certified organic and family friendly, dairy-free beverages, and best known for its breakthrough Original Bananamilk variety, the industry's first organic, nut-free, dairy-free, and soy-free Bananamilk. For more information, visit www.mooala.com.

