MOM's Organic Market Sells Honey Bees!

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Family owned and operated Maryland-based, MOM's Organic Market launches their BeeSA (Bee Supported Agriculture) program. MOM's teamed up with Richland Honey Bees to offer customers a queen bee and nucleus hive, ready to order on MOM's website starting tomorrow, Friday May 4th! MOM's customers will be able to pick up their bees at the Alexandria, Herndon, Hampden, and Rockville stores in late May. Beekeeping equipment such as bee suits, smokers, hives, etc., are also available at select MOM's locations.

This partnership represents an effort to rebuild our pollinator communities as part of MOM's Purpose to protect and restore the environment. MOM's Founder/CEO, Scott Nash, says, "Pollinators are being wiped out by the toxic pesticides applied to farms and lawns everywhere. We're excited to partner with this Virginia-based family of beekeepers. It's important to protect our pollinators and to bring awareness about how we can make a difference!"

Lynn White, who is part of the Richland Honey Bees family, will be tabling at a few locations over the weekend to answer questions about the program. She believes that "pollinators and organic food go hand in hand," and expressed that they are "thrilled to be working alongside MOM's."

About MOM's Organic Market

Founded in 1987, MOM's has grown to become the Mid-Atlantic region's premier chain of family owned and operated organic grocery stores. MOM's Purpose is to protect and restore the environment.

Contact: Scott Nash, MOM's Organic Market, CEO/Founder at scott@momsorganicmarket.com or 301-816-1133 x123

To learn about MOM's, check out:

Website (http://www.momsorganicmarket.com/)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/momsorganicmarket)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/MOMsOrganicMrkt)

Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/momsorganicmarket/?hl=en)

Logo http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130917/PH81616LOGO

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moms-organic-market-sells-honey-bees-300642021.html

SOURCE MOM's Organic Market