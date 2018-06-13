MOM's Organic Market Invests in Neighborhood Sun

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland-based, family owned and operated MOM's Organic Market proudly announces their investment in Neighborhood Sun, a community solar company based in Silver Spring, MD. A certified B Corp, NS connects customers with local solar projects, facilitates the solar net metering process, and donates to help low-income members of the community gain access to solar power.

MOM's Purpose is to protect and restore the environment. This partnership reflects MOM's commitment to clean energy projects and sustainability. In addition to its partnership with Neighborhood Sun, MOM's also has a 1.5-megawatt solar farm in Kingsville, MD and rooftop solar farms at MOM's Waldorf and MOM's White Marsh locations- which all help to offset over 100% of its electricity usage. "My friend Gary (Neighborhood Sun's CEO) and I go way back - to when we first connected when I joined the Clean Energy Partnership. We've worked (and played) together ever since," says MOM's Founder/CEO, Scott Nash, who serves on the Board of Directors at Neighborhood Sun.

"The partnership with MOM's on community solar is centered on our shared values," says Gary Skulnik, Neighborhood Sun's CEO.

About MOM's Organic Market

Founded in 1987, MOM's has grown to become the Mid-Atlantic region's premier chain of family owned and operated organic grocery stores. MOM's Purpose is to protect and restore the environment.

To learn about MOM's, check out:

Website (http://www.momsorganicmarket.com/)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/momsorganicmarket)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/MOMsOrganicMrkt)

Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/momsorganicmarket/?hl=en)

Logo http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130917/PH81616LOGO

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moms-organic-market-invests-in-neighborhood-sun-300665743.html

SOURCE MOM's Organic Market