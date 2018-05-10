JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MOJO Organics, Inc. (OTC: MOJO) today reported its 2018 first quarter operating results. Glenn Simpson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MOJO Organics, Inc. said, "We are pleased to report that we ended our 2018 first quarter within our expectations and significantly above the same quarter last year. We continued to focus on increasing our points of sale and methods of distribution primarily in the Northeast region of the United States."

Revenue was $350,894 an increase of $108,934 or 45% from the same period last year. Gross profit rose to $150,088, an increase of $51,922 or 53% from the same period last year. The increase in revenue was due to higher sales at key accounts including Amazon.

"In addition to meeting our revenue and gross profit targets for the quarter, I am encouraged by the number of stores that showed material growth in revenue compared to the same period last year. The progress demonstrated during this quarter is foundational in positioning the company for the future."

For additional information please contact MOJO Organics, Inc. at 201 633 6519

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mojo-organics-inc-reports-2018-first-quarter-results-300646387.html

SOURCE MOJO Organics, Inc.