MOJO Organics Inc Marks Five Consecutive Quarters of Revenue Growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MOJO Organics, Inc. (OTC: MOJO) reported its results of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Highlights include:

Net Revenue increased to $405,741, a 40% increase from the same quarter last year.

Operating Margin increased to 50% from 43% for the same quarter last year.

Net loss decreased to $145,315 from $188,311 a 23% improvement from the same quarter last year.

Glenn Simpson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MOJO Organics, Inc. said, "We are pleased to report that we ended our 2018 fourth quarter within our expectations. We hit many milestones including strong growth in revenue and operating margin during the quarter. We believe this is significant because the fourth quarter is typically the lowest quarter for revenue in the beverage industry and the most difficult to achieve increased revenue and operating margins in. During the fourth quarter, we increased unit cases sales to 36,600 from 27,400 for the same quarter last year. This was the fifth consecutive quarter of double digit revenue growth and unit case growth.

During the quarter, we focused on increasing sales and gross margin and we achieved significant increases in both during the quarter. We also devoted significant resources to building a better broker network and internal sales capabilities. During the quarter we added to our points of sale and continued to build out our hybrid distribution system in the northeast region of the USA.

We also devoted significant resources to developing new beverages and improving our packaging during the quarter. MOJO Pure Coconut Water + mango juice is expected to launch on Amazon in February 2019 well ahead of our planned launch date of June 2019. In early February, we plan to launch our new product website showcasing new products and our refreshed branding.

Being able to develop and launch new products quickly is a required competence for beverage companies today. In this quarter, we developed three new MOJO branded beverages and one product for our private label business.

