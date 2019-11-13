Miyoko's Creamery Welcomes Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi as Investors

The Couple Cites Company's Mission of Compassion and Innovative Products as Driver Behind Their Investment



SONOMA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miyoko's Creamery , the leading plant dairy brand known for its award-winning vegan cheeses and butter, announced today the addition of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi as investors. The undisclosed funding amount supports Miyoko's position as a leader in the plant dairy category as they prepare to introduce groundbreaking new products in early 2020.

DeGeneres and de Rossi, who both share Miyoko's company mission for promoting a more ethical and sustainable world, have been longtime fans of the brand.

"Being kind to one another is not just about people, it extends to animals as well," said DeGeneres. "Portia and I have been customers of Miyoko's Creamery for several years now and their cheeses and vegan butter have become staples in our home. As we learned more about the mission behind the products and about Miyoko herself, we knew this was a special and exciting company that we wanted to support."

de Rossi cited Miyoko's recent announcement to help a farmer transition away from animal agriculture to plants to be used as the company's research and development farm as another reason to support the company.

"We are particularly impressed about their holistic perspective to the challenge of moving our society away from animal agriculture," said de Rossi. "They understand the big picture — that farmers are part of the solution and require our support to transition away from current practices – it takes this holistic view to transition our world to plant-based diets."

"We have long admired and appreciated how Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have used their platforms to advocate for a better world," said Miyoko Schinner, Miyoko's Founder and CEO. "With their support, Miyoko's Creamery will be better equipped to do our part in helping to further this important shared mission."

Since its launch just five years ago, Miyoko's has introduced a wide range of celebrated plant dairy products that not only set a higher standard for taste and quality within the vegan dairy industry, but that are cruelty free and significantly better for the environment, producing 98% less greenhouse gases than their traditional dairy counterparts.

About Miyoko's Creamery

Miyoko's Creamery, a registered B-Corp, is the maker of dairy products made 100% from plants, and was founded on the principle of compassion for animals and eliminating them from food production. Miyoko's products are sold in over 12,000 retail locations across the US, including Target, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Kroger, Whole Foods, Sprouts, and thousands of other stores across the country and internationally in Canada, Australia and Hong Kong. Miyoko's Creamery was created in 2014 by Miyoko Schinner, the bestselling author of several vegan cookbooks, a former co-host of the national PBS cooking show Vegan Mashup, and a founding board member of the Plant Based Foods Association. Once thought unattainable, Miyoko's Creamery has set the standard for creating delicious, high performance cheese and butter made exclusively from plants by combining traditional creamery cultures and age-old cheesemaking techniques with microbiology and modern technology. The Creamery uses only real and organic ingredients like nuts, legumes, and plants with no fillers, additives, GMO or artificial ingredients. In addition to being cruelty-free to animals, Miyoko's products are also better for the environment producing 98% less greenhouse gases than their dairy counterparts. For additional details on Miyoko's Creamery, visit miyokos.com. You can follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn at @miyokoscreamery.

