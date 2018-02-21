Miss Jones Baking Co. Debuts Newest Confectionary Innovation: Perfectly Portioned, Organic, Single Serve Desserts-in-a-Cup Including Cakes, Cookies and Brownies

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss Jones Baking Co., the leading organic baking brand, continues its mission to transform the baking aisle by announcing its first-ever single serve treat, Desserts-in-a-Cup. The newest innovation from the millennial-favorite brand is served warm and fresh in just 30-40 seconds, while staying true to the Miss Jones Baking Co. promise of organic, better-for-you ingredients that you can actually pronounce.

Miss Jones Baking Co. brings the consumer trends of snacking, convenience and immediate, individual consumption to the organic baking aisle with these just-for-you desserts. Individually encased in thoughtful portions, Desserts-in-a-Cup are crafted in microwavable cups that take just 30-40 seconds to bake and contain 150-250 calories each, making it a guilt-free indulgence.

Miss Jones Baking Co. Desserts-in-a-Cup are available today on MissJones.co in three varieties:

Cake-in-a-Cup: Vanilla, Warm Double Chocolate, Confetti Pop and Chocolate Chip

Cookie-in-a-Cup: Gooey Chocolate Chip

Brownie-in-a-Cup: Fudgy Brownie

Founder and CEO Sarah Jones was inspired to create Desserts-in-a-Cup after continually searching for that right-sized sweet treat that would satisfy her picky sweet tooth without the chance of overindulgence or disappointment. Desserts-in-a-Cup were born of Sarah's mantras of portion control and moderation to help satisfy cravings by empowering consumers with single-serve options – priced at just $1.99-2.49 each – that are free of regret, GMOs, artificial flavorings and dyes.

"It's important to us, personally, to feel good about what we're eating and feeding to our families and friends. It's got to taste good! And it can't have a ton of junk in it. We want to bring that homemade, from-scratch taste of Miss Jones to our consumers in an even more convenient way with microwavable Desserts-in-a-Cup," said Sarah Jones. "I got into the baking business to disrupt the status quo with organic mixes and frostings. Our team has done that, and now it's time for the next disruption."

Whether you decide to sprinkle in trail mix and fresh fruit for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, or top with ice cream and sprinkles for the perfect after dinner or after school snack, the customizable options are endless. These individual desserts are perfect for a little 'me-time,' or to have on hand at the office or on-the-go when a craving hits.

Miss Jones Baking Co. Desserts-in-a-Cup are available online at MissJones.co and will be available on Amazon Prime, at Whole Foods nationwide, and other select retailers this spring.

For additional information about Miss Jones Baking Co. and Desserts-in-a-Cup, please visit https://www.missjones.co/.

About Miss Jones Baking Co.

Miss Jones Baking Co. is the leading baking brand for the next generation of consumers. After realizing that easy baking meant less-than-acceptable ingredients and taste, baker and food editor Sarah Jones founded Miss Jones Baking Co. to create the first-ever better-for-you baking line. Now she and her team of millennial baker babes are building a generational baking brand with the core belief that the best ingredients lead to the best baking results.

They strive to include ingredients they'd choose when baking from scratch, without all the chemicals and fillers you'd find in conventional brands. Say goodbye to artificial-tasting baked goods and fall in love with the homemade from-scratch taste of Miss Jones. Miss Jones Baking Co.'s mission is to always bake with love, and bake it better.

