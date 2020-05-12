Miguel Barrios Joins EW Nutrition USA as Technical Manager, Poultry

ADEL, Iowa, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ -- EW Nutrition USA is continuously growing and improving. We are happy to announce our newest addition to the team: Miguel Barrios, Ph.D., appointed to the position of Technical Manager – Poultry. He will be working with EW Nutrition's current and prospective customers to support the cost-effective use of phytochemicals and mycotoxin binders in poultry applications.

With a doctoral degree in Poultry Science, Miguel is also quite experienced in the poultry industry. He worked for companies such as Jefo Nutrition, USA, as a Technical Sales Representative supporting their nutraceuticals and enzymes. Most recently, he worked for Synexis Biodefense Systems as their Director of Poultry Operations. Miguel is also currently serving as the President for the Southern Poultry Science Society.

With his valuable industry network, his technical research abilities and his experience in the field, we are convinced he will be an invaluable member of the EW Nutrition team. We wish Miguel Barrios a wonderful start in our US & international team and stand ready to support him become the very best he can be. WELCOME ONBOARD!

Press contact

Mariana Espinoza

Email: mariana.espinoza@ew-nutrition.com

Phone: +49 172 4050 622

