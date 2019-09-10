Miami Grill® Developing Plant-Based Menu Options After Successful Launch of Beyond Burger(TM)

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an extremely successful rollout of the Beyond Burger™, the fast-casual restaurant chain Miami Grill® will now develop a plant-based menu category with multiple items.

"Given the popularity of the Beyond Burger at our restaurants and positive feedback around its great taste, we have decided to begin the process of expanding our plant-based food options," said Jonathan H. Vogel, Chief Operating Officer for Miami Grill. "Our culinary chef and team will assist us with this initiative to complement our current menu including chicken, meatballs, seafood, gyros and cheesesteaks. It's very clear that consumers are looking for alternative food options."

According to a study recently published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, sticking to an overall plant-based diet or a diet that includes more plant foods than animal foods could be associated with a 16 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease and up to 25 percent lower risk of early death.

Miami Grill began testing the Beyond Burger from Beyond Meat® at select locations in early August and product sales have exceeded all expectations resulting in Miami Grill expanding into all restaurants.

The Beyond Burger is made from simple plant-based ingredients and is vegan, vegetarian and contains no GMOs, gluten, soy or dairy. The result is an uncompromisingly delicious burger that has more protein than 80/20 beef, with 25 percent less saturated fat.

"The Beyond Burger has quickly accounted for 25 percent of our total burger sales," said Vogel. "That's a telling statistic. It ultimately led us down this path of menu expansion in the plant-based area."

"Given the success of the initial Beyond Burger test, we're excited to be the anchor of Miami Grill's new plant-based menu," said Tim Smith, Beyond Meat's VP of Foodservice Sales, North America.

