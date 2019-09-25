Meyer Natural Foods Introduces Laura's Plant-Based Burgers

LOVELAND, Colo., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Natural Foods announced the launch of two new plant-based burger options under its Laura's brand.

The new plant-based burgers are available in two varieties: Organic & Classic Recipe. Both versions offer consumers options which are gluten free and contain non-GMO ingredients with protein 100% plant sourced. The USDA National Organic Program prohibits the use of genetically modified ingredients.

"When we learned consumers who purchase meat are also bringing home vegetarian options to supplement their diet, the decision to expand our protein-based portfolio was simple," said Bob Meyer, owner of Meyer Natural Foods. By expanding the company's offering, the Laura's brand continues to offer families options for quality protein at every meal.

About Meyer Natural Foods

At Meyer Natural Foods, we have always believed in doing things the right way. Exceptional taste comes from uncompromising standards. We proudly call that The Meyer Way™, and we have been putting our beliefs into action for more than 25 years. Meyer Natural Foods is a long-standing supplier of all-natural and organic protein options under the Meyer Natural Angus, Laura's Lean, Dakota, Local Harvest, and Meyer Natural Pork brands.

