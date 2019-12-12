Meyer Natural Foods Expands Partnership with Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market

LOVELAND, Colo., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Natural Foods, a leading provider of natural and organic proteins, today announces new product availability at the Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market, a specialty grocer featuring healthy and organic valuepriced offerings. Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market will offer the Meyer Heritage Duroc Pork brand and Laura's Organic Plant Based Burgers. The products are now available across all 74 Midwest Fresh Thyme Farmer's Markets.

The Meyer Heritage Duroc Pork, a premium natural pork brand, features exceptional marbling with rich and robust flavor. Pork used is 100% all natural, crate free, and vegetarian fed without the use of antibiotics or added hormones to ensure consistent flavor and uncompromising quality. The pork is hand-selected for highly desirable Duroc heritage.

Laura's Organic Plant-Based Burgers offer consumers an option which is gluten free and contains nonGMO ingredients with protein 100% plant sourced.

About Meyer Natural Foods

At Meyer Natural Foods, we have always believed in doing things the right way. Exceptional taste comes from uncompromising standards. We proudly call that The Meyer Way™, and we have been putting our beliefs into action for more than 25 years. Meyer Natural Foods is a long-standing supplier of all-natural and organic protein options under the Meyer Natural Angus, Laura's Lean, Dakota, Local Harvest, and Meyer Heritage Duroc Pork brands.

