Metagenics Achieves Non-GMO Project Verification for Select Products

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Metagenics, Inc., a health sciences company, announced today that a selection of its products have earned verification from the Non-GMO Project, the leading third-party verification organization for non-GMO foods and products.

All Metagenics formulas with a non-GMO indication on the label have always been tested to ensure they are free of genetically modified organisms. In order to achieve verification, The Non-GMO Project, a nonprofit organization, requires the products it tests to meet strict criteria.

"We care about label transparency and remain committed to delivering nutritional formulas that suit a variety of lifestyles and preferences. To eliminate guesswork, non-GMO status is always indicated on our labels," said Metagenics CEO Brent Eck. "We chose to go a step further and get our products Non-GMO Project Verified because we believe this verification offers the highest transparency."

"The Non-GMO Project celebrates Metagenics' achievements in verifying a variety of its products and its commitment to providing consumers a transparent choice in the marketplace," said Non-GMO Project Associate Director Courtney Pineau.

Look for the Butterfly

The Project's logo will begin appearing on Metagenics labels and literature in the coming months, and the company is diligently working toward certifying its entire line of non-GMO products.

For a complete list of Non-GMO Project Verified Metagenics products or to learn more about The Non-GMO Project, please visit www.nongmoproject.org.

About Metagenics, Inc.

Metagenics was founded on a revolutionary idea: Our genes do not predetermine our health potential, and through nutrition, we can impact how our genes express themselves. Embodied by our company motto — genetic potential through nutrition — this groundbreaking principle drives us to deliver high-quality, science-based nutritional supplements, medical foods, and lifestyle programs to support healthcare practitioners in their efforts to help patients achieve their health goals. With a range of nutritional solutions designed to support individual lifestyles, including non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegetarian offerings, we remain committed to supplying practitioners around the world with advanced tools to help improve patient outcomes.

