Melt Organic Unveils Unsalted Butter Sticks, Made from Plants

Perfect for baking, unsalted butter joins slightly salted, creamy spread and probiotic spreads on the grocery store refrigerated shelf

ANAHEIM, Calif. and BOISE, Idaho, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers rave about our butter sticks made from plants. Now we have the same delicious butter unsalted. Made from a Perfect Blend of fruit- and plant-based oils featuring certified organic, non-GMO coconut oil, with half the saturated fat and fewer calories than dairy butter. It's better butter. Melt Organic Unsalted Butter Sticks bake and cook just like real butter and that means no measurements, no calculations and no revisions. Just replace the old with the new.

"We listened to our customers and their desire for an unsalted product for their baking and cooking needs. Our new unsalted butter made from plants is the best choice for so many consumers moving to a more plant-based diet," said Scott Fischer, CEO of Melt Organic.

Melt now offers four products for our retail customers:

Butter Sticks Lightly Salted - Perfect for baking and cooking. Sold in a 16 oz./four stick carton.

- Perfect for baking and cooking. Sold in a 16 oz./four stick carton. Butter Sticks Unsalted - Also perfect for baking and cooking, now without salt. Sold in a 8 oz./two stick carton.

- Also perfect for baking and cooking, now without salt. Sold in a 8 oz./two stick carton. Rich & Creamy Organic Spread - Our creamy spread, high in Omega-3s. Sold in a 13 oz. tub.

- Our creamy spread, high in Omega-3s. Sold in a 13 oz. tub. Probiotic Melt Organic Buttery Spread - The same creamy spread delivers 1 billion CFUs of probiotic GanedenBC30 to support digestive health. Sold in a 10 oz. tub.

About Melt Organic

Melt Organic, a registered B Corp is based in Boise, Idaho and manufactures its products in the USA. The company distributes its wholly organic, vegan products to more than 10,000 grocery points of distribution across North America and parts of South America and Australia, and supplies major foodservice and commercial accounts. It is a wholly owned brand of Prosperity Organic Foods, Inc. For more information go to http://meltorganic.com/

