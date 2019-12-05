Melt Organic Earns B Corp Certification

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boise-based company Melt Organic has recently joined the ranks of over 2,700 companies worldwide dedicated to social and environmental responsibility by becoming B Corp certified, a holistic process in which a company's entire social and environmental performance is rigorously evaluated by B Lab®, a third-party non-profit. Melt Organic creates non-GMO, USDA Organic, non-dairy butter made from plants to produce a product that not only tastes good but is a healthy alternative from dairy butter, and a contributor to a healthy existence for our environment.

"We are proud to be a company that aligns with the B Corp beliefs that we exist to do more than just turn a profit," said Scott Fischer, CEO of Melt Organic. "Being a B Corp is our gold standard for how businesses should strive to be a force for social good and aligns completely with our mission to make people's lives better, starting with the food on their plate."

Melt Organic joins the ranks of other plant-based companies with B Corp certification such as Rebbl Inc, NadaMoo!, Ripple, Tofurky, and Hilary's Eat Well. Melt Organic started in 2008 with the vision to create a plant-based, butter-like spread that is both good for the body and the planet. The dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free and nut-free spread is certified USDA organic, non-GMO project verified, and the palm and coconut oils that make up the majority of the ingredients are Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, and OU Kosher Certified. In addition to the regular butter spread, Melt Organic also has a probiotic butter spread and butter sticks perfect for cooking and baking as they are a 1:1 ratio when compared to dairy baking sticks. The company plans to expand into more plant-based products in the future.

Becoming B Corp certified is a just another step to further Melt Organic's mission to deliver delicious, plant-based food to market.

"Taking responsibility for the impact of our products on the environment is how we do business," Fischer said. "We believe that by using only plant-based ingredients, reducing carbon emissions and supporting sustainable farming practices that don't rely on GMO technology, pesticides, and fungicides … we can actually start to make a difference. It's our way of doing better via butter."

Brittney Fischer, Melt Organic

805-234-7738

Brittney@meltorganic.com

http://meltorganic.com/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/melt-organic-earns-b-corp-certification-300970187.html

SOURCE Melt Organic