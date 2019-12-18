Meet Your New Favorite Plant-Based Sandwich! Capriotti's Tests Impossible Cheese Steak in Las Vegas

Fast-Casual Sandwich Chain Teams Up with Impossible Foods to Test New Plant-Based Sandwich

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fan-favorite fast-casual sandwich chain, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, is upping the ante in the plant-based eating game. The brand's award-winning Cheese Steak sandwich is now available to more fans than ever before. Launching at exclusive Las Vegas locations, Capriotti's is now testing the world's first Impossible Cheese Steak.

The first-to-market sandwich was developed in partnership with Impossible Foods, and features the classic cheese steak ingredients that Capriotti's loyal fans love, piled on perfectly cooked, 100 percent plant-based protein, for a new sandwich that is just as fresh and delicious as the cherished original. Expanding on its already impressive vegetarian menu like the Veggie Turkey and Veggie Cole Turkey sandwiches, the new Impossible Cheese Steak sandwich offers guests the option to eat plant-based without sacrificing any of the taste fans have come to know and love.

"At Capriotti's, we have a long history of catering to vegetarian diners with our robust and flavorful vegetarian sandwiches. The new Impossible Cheese Steak takes our menu to the next level," said CEO Ashley Morris. "This sandwich is by far the best tasting and highest quality Impossible entrée in the fast-casual space. We are so excited to give vegetarians and meat lovers alike the chance to enjoy their favorite foods in a plant-based meal."

The Impossible Cheese Steak is currently available at select test stores throughout Las Vegas, including the Downtown Summerlin location at 11010 Lavender Hill Drive and at the Aliante Parkway @ Nature Park location at 2620 Nature Park Drive, North Las Vegas. Along with the Impossible Cheese Steak, Capriotti's is also launching an Impossible Meatball Sandwich. Customers will be able to order the sandwiches both in-store and online at participating stores. The company is expecting to roll out the product nationally in early 2020.

With 100 locations across the nation, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the CAPastrami, made with hot pastrami, the Cole Turkey, and the original Cheese Steak.

For more information about Capriotti's or to find a location near you, please visit https://www.capriottis.com/.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was listed amongst the Franchise Times 200+ listing for 2018. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About Impossible Foods

Based in California's Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products directly from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project.

Contact: Lindsey Lambert, Fishman Public Relations, LLambert@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-your-new-favorite-plant-based-sandwich-capriottis-tests-impossible-cheese-steak-in-las-vegas-300976567.html

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop