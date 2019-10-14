Meet OATH: New Organic, Oat-Milk And Plant Protein RTD Beverage

Brand Debuts with Beverages Made to Feed the Body and Free the Mind



NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, new brand, OATH, announces its launch with hero product, OATH Organic Oat-Milk with Plant Protein, the first and only organic oat-milk protein beverage with 15-16 grams of protein and 6-10 grams of fiber. The product is available in four flavors, each one as unique as their mission: Double Chocolate, Matcha Chai, Indian Rose, and Golden Turmeric.

The organic-based company leverages clean, sustainable ingredients including protein-rich oats, nuts, and seeds to reinvent the saturated RTD industry. Founded on the idea that if consumers are able to feed their body with premium, healthy, organic foods, they're able to free and fortify their mind, OATH has crafted full-bodied, rich blends, each boasting a benefit including: metabolism and boost enhancement, sustainable energy restoration, and more.

The organic oat milks harness the power of PLANTS WITH PROMISETM to deliver functional health benefits, with each ingredient handpicked for its 'promise' of nutrients, evocative flavor, and exceptional taste. A pioneer in the space, OATH utilizes atypical proteins like almonds, pumpkin seeds, and oats, uniting them with natural sweeteners like apple fiber, spices and botanicals including saffron, ginger, and cardamom to offer numerous health benefits and create a flavor, taste, and silky mouthfeel that has yet to exist.

"Andy, my co-founder, and I share a passion for food that is so delicious, it feels like a cheat treat, yet is super healthy, it adds to your wellbeing. Together, after almost two years of tasting and testing, we created this in a grab and go format that works for anyone, anywhere, at any time," notes founder, Royce Pinkwater, who found inspiration for OATH as a busy, working mother and real estate mogul.

Co-Founder Andy Khiani states, "OATH is a perfect expression of sustainability for the planet, for its inhabitants, and for myself. Living with HIV, I have always known the connection between body and mind and how food plays a huge part between the two -- a healthy body, via organic, whole foods, creates a healthy mind and that, in turn, creates a healthy, sustainable environment I could connect with and it has always, without a doubt, led me to a place of peace and a greater understanding of myself and my relation to all life."

OATH Milks with Plant Protein contain no artificial flavors, hidden sugars, gums, fillers, or stabilizers and have no artificial taste or aftertaste. They can be enjoyed pre- or post-workout, as a meal replacement, or in the evening to help promote muscle regeneration and building as you sleep. The versatility of each flavor allows consumers to enjoy it cold, heat them up for a warm drink, and more.

To celebrate the launch, OATH is partnering with LA-based optimistic lifestyle label, Madhappy , as the brand's exclusive beverage partner at their pop-up location in SoHo, New York through January 2020. The missions of the two brands are rooted in promoting a healthy mindstate while creating premium products and experiences with overall wellbeing in mind.

OATH Organic Oat Milks with Plant Protein are available now at select retailers. For more information, visit www.oathlife.com or follow @oathlife on Instagram.

About OATH:

At OATH™ we share a passion that food should be absolutely delicious while healing our bodies at the same time. We believe that a healthy body empowers a curious mind. Our organic and vegan oat protein milks harness the true promise of plants, from protein-rich oats, nuts and seeds to naturally delicious spices and botanicals. Each OATH™ protein drink is expertly blended for real health benefits and the most sensational mouthfeel ever (no aftertaste).

Plant Proteins are key to providing the building blocks for healthy muscles and tissues. They are often lower in calories and fat than animal proteins and HIGHER in fiber and essential nutrients. We stopped at nothing to provide a functional beverage that would excite your taste buds while benefiting your mind and your body.

We are always organic, vegan, kosher, ethically sourced and never made with gums, dairy, soy, gluten, processed sugars or GMO's, and that is our promise to ourselves and to you.

