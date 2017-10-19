Meatless Monday and Grubhub Partner to Showcase the Popularity of Meat Alternatives

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Meatless Monday, the global initiative from The Monday Campaigns, and Grubhub, the nation's leading takeout marketplace, today announced the results of Grubhub's analysis of vegetarian and meatless alternative orders. The findings show that Americans are increasingly ordering meatless dishes, and that the popularity of vegan, vegetarian and meat substitutes has grown significantly in recent years.

Key insights from data include:

Meat-substitutes are ordered five percent more on Mondays than the rest of the week since 2016

Trendy plant protein, jackfruit, rose 33 percent in popularity for orders placed on Mondays since 2016

Vegan orders increased in popularity by 19 percent in 2017, in line with national culinary predictions for the year

As the popularity of plant-based proteins grow, according to the data, one possible correlation is the growth of the Meatless Monday movement, which encourages consumers to cut down on meat for health and environmental reasons the first day of the week.

"With so many vegetarian dishes gaining popularity, it is easy to see that choosing meat-free meals is not just a trend," said Barbara Martin Coppola, CMO of Grubhub. "Grubhub provides an easy way for people to make the food choices that make them feel healthiest and happiest, at their convenience. For many, this includes ordering plant-based food!"

"It's exciting to see more people choosing meatless options on Mondays," says Dana Smith, campaign director of Meatless Monday. "By starting the week on a healthy note, we are forging a path that's good for our well-being."

About Meatless Monday

Meatless Monday is a public health initiative of The Monday Campaigns, a nonprofit organization in association with The Lerner Centers for Public Health Promotion at Johns Hopkins, Columbia and Syracuse universities. The campaign, founded by Sid Lerner, chairman of The Monday Campaigns, seeks to reduce the risk of preventable chronic diseases and conserve valuable environmental resources by encouraging the public to cut back on meat one day a week. The campaign is founded on research that shows Monday as the day people are most primed to start and sustain a healthy new behavior. Since its launch 14 years ago, Meatless Monday has become an international movement with support from schools, celebrities, restaurants, and organizations.

For free recipes and other resources, visit www.meatlessmonday.com.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile takeout food-ordering marketplace with the most comprehensive network of restaurant partners and largest active diner base. Dedicated to moving eating forward and connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, the Company's platforms and services strive to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with approximately 75,000 restaurant partners in over 1,200 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, Eat24, Foodler, AllMenus and MenuPages.

