The Meatless Farm Co Brings Fresh New Plant-Based Innovations to Breakfast

Leader in Sustainable Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Makes New Meat Free Breakfast Sausage Links & Patties Available to US Grocers & Foodservice Operators

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meatless Farm Co, the mission-driven, sustainable plant-based food company, announced today the launch of their newest innovation: meat free breakfast sausage links and patties. Pioneers of texture and taste, The Meatless Farm Co's team of chefs is dedicated to making fresh plant-based meat alternatives that are delicious, easy to cook and better for both people and the planet. The brand is currently the fastest growing alternative meat brand in the United Kingdom, and entered into the U.S. market in 2019.



The debut of these new meat free breakfast sausages and meat free sausage patties solidifies The Meatless Farm Co's position as a leading innovator in plant-based proteins with the first-to-market fresh refrigerated breakfast options. Both sausage varieties are soy-free, gluten-free, a great source of fiber, packed with protein and made from non-GMO ingredients. With only 280 calories per serving, 17+ grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and completely sustainable packaging, The Meatless Farm Co makes adding better-for-you plant-based proteins to every meal an easy choice. Starting today, the meat free breakfast sausage varieties are available for both retailers and foodservice operators nationwide.

"Over the years, we have seen plenty of innovation within the plant-based protein space, but breakfast meats have remained relatively untouched. After years of R&D, we are excited to show people how easy – and delicious – it can be to add a perfect plant-based protein to their meatless mornings," said Kasper Vesth, General Manager for North America at The Meatless Farm Co. "As we continue to grow in the U.S. market, it is important for us to ensure we're meeting the unique needs of American consumers by making it easy to incorporate more plant-based options into their daily routines, whether it's for their health or for the health of the environment."

The Meatless Farm Co's meat free breakfast sausage links and meat free sausage patties are available now in the refrigerated section of Whole Foods Markets nationwide, with additional retailers and foodservice partners to come. For more information and updates on The Meatless Farm Co, please visit meatlessfarm.com and follow the brand on Instagram via @meatlessfarm.

About The Meatless Farm Co

The Meatless Farm Co is a plant-based protein company known for its meat free burger patties, meatless ground and sausage products. Almost indistinguishable from meat in terms of taste and texture, products from The Meatless Farm Co are 100% plant-based, gluten-free and made using the highest-quality, non-GMO ingredients available. The company launched in the UK in 2018 and has since expanded into Europe, Canada and the UAE. In 2019, the company entered the U.S. market through a national listing with Whole Foods Market that spanned more than 450 locations. The Meatless Farm Co was founded by Morten Toft Bech after he and his wife discovered the difficulty of preparing quick and easy protein-filled meals for their family, who follow a predominantly plant-based diet.

