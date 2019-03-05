Meat. The Future. Launch of New Applegate Farms, LLC Products Raise the Bar on Industry Innovation

Brand to showcase innovative new offerings and product line extensions at Natural Products Expo West 2019



BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applegate, the nation's leading natural and organic meat company will introduce a lineup of new products and brand ventures coming to market this year at Natural Products Expo West 2019. The brand's latest innovation includes Applegate Organics® The Great Organic Blend Burger™, the first-of-its-kind burger to be available at national retail that brings new meaning to the Applegate mission: Changing The Meat We Eat®.

"The Great Organic Blend Burger™ is a win, win, win for conscious carnivores, people who crave meat, but also want to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diets. By blending meat with mushrooms, not only were we able to create a burger that is juicy and flavor-packed, but also more nutritious, with fewer calories and less fat, than a regular beef burger," said John Ghingo, Applegate president. "It's a game-changing innovation, and it's one of many ways we're continuing to meet consumers' needs through unique and irresistible products."

The new offerings and product line extensions debuting at Expo West 2019 include:

Applegate Organics® The Great Organic Blend Burger ™: Two worlds collide with Applegate Organics® The Great Organic Blend Burger ™ , an undeniable combination of humanely-raised organic meat blended with sustainable, organic mushrooms, resulting in a mouthwatering burger that epitomizes clean labels while also catering to the growing population of flexitarians. Launching this March, The Great Organic Blend Burger ™ will be available in two varieties: Organic 100 Percent Grass-Fed Beef, and Organic Turkey, both of which offer a value-added twist on the classic burger. The Great Organic Blend Burger ™ varieties are made from three simple, organic, non-GMO ingredients: turkey or 100 percent grass-fed beef, mushrooms and rosemary extract, making them nutritious, delicious and Whole30 Approved®.

The Great Organic Blend Burger™, Applegate Snackables and Applegate Naturals® No-Sugar Breakfast Sausage are available nationwide at a variety of retailers.

THE NEW FOOD COLLECTIVE ™ by Applegate: Applegate recently announced the launch of THE NEW FOOD COLLECTIVE™ by Applegate, a new premium brand that utilizes pasture-raised meats and small-batch production to create inspired culinary products. The new brand venture includes a line of fresh sausages that is the first pork to be certified by the American Grassfed Association. THE NEW FOOD COLLECTIVE™ by Applegate sources its meat from small farms across Georgia , Kentucky and Missouri that are committed to raising animals on pasture in ways that regenerate soil, improve water retention and boost biodiversity. THE NEW FOOD COLLECTIVE™ line, which is Global Animal Partnership Step 4 rated, is in market now at select Whole Foods Markets stores in the Chicago metropolitan area.

Applegate Naturals® Pepperoni and Cheddar Snack Packs and THE NEW FOOD COLLECTIVE™ by Applegate sausages are also finalists for the 2019 NEXTY Awards. All new products will be sampled at booth #549.

ABOUT APPLEGATE

Founded in 1987, Applegate produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission - Changing The Meat We Eat®. Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals raised humanely without antibiotics, hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/applegate or twitter.com/Applegate .

