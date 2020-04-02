Meals on Wheels California Partners with Kate Farms to Deliver Plant-Based Nutrition to At Risk, Home-Bound Seniors

--Santa Barbara-based Kate Farms donates $500K in plant-based nutrition--

LOS ANGELES and SANTA MONICA, Calif. and SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meals on Wheels West today announced it is providing organic, plant-based nutrition to vulnerable seniors who are most at-risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic in California, thanks to a $500,000 product donation, equivalent to more than 100,000 meals, from Kate Farms. Kate Farms is a plant-based, organic, non-GMO medical nutrition formula and meal replacement shake delivering nutrients and healthy antioxidants for people ages 1 to 101. The donation will begin distribution in Santa Monica and greater Los Angeles this week. The program is expanding to communities statewide next week including COVID-19 hotspot San Francisco.

Local Meals on Wheels programs are on the front lines, focused on doing all they can to keep older Americans safe and nourished. The current pandemic has increased the demand for Meals on Wheels around the nation and specifically in Southern California. In fact, In just two weeks the number of clients served has grown by 20%, in greater Los Angeles. The organization expects the number of home-bound seniors served to jump by 40% over the coming weeks. Through its donation to Meal on Wheels California, Kate Farms formulas and shakes will be distributed directly to seniors, the chronically ill, veterans and other vulnerable populations most in need, through Meals on Wheels California member organizations including:

Meals on Wheels West

Saint Vincent Meals on Wheels

on Wheels Human Services Association

Meals on Wheels Long Beach

West Los Angeles Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels San Francisco

Meals on Wheels Santa Barbara

"These are unprecedented times. Delivering high-quality, nutritious food to those who are most susceptible to the COVID-19 pandemic is critical. That's why we're excited to be partnering with Kate Farms. We are grateful for the generous donation that will provide more vital nutrition to our clients who need it now more than ever. Kate Farms is helping to maintain the health and wellness of our clients," Chris Baca, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels West.

Kate Farms was built on the value of caring for people and to service those who are most at risk. The company was founded by loving parents to save their daughter Kate, who was born with cerebral palsy and weighed only 16 pounds when she was five years old. She was failing to thrive because she could not tolerate the available formulas, so out of desperation, they developed a plant-based formula without any common allergens. Now, Kate Farms is the #1 recommended plant-based formula prescribed to deliver vital medical nutrition to people with chronic diseases and the general population. Their plant-based beverages are made from the highest quality, organic, plant-based ingredients, without any allergens and it tastes great. The $500,000 commitment in product donation includes its three core products – Komplete Shakes available in Coffee, Vanilla and Chocolate flavors, Peptide 1.5 available in Chocolate and Vanilla, and Standard formula available in Chocolate and Vanilla. All three medical nutrition beverages support digestive health, weight maintenance and delivery of healthy antioxidants.

"Now is the time to come together to support Americans who are most at risk. We saw a need in our community to help our elderly neighbors, and with, Meals on Wheels, are delivering plant-based nutrition to their doorsteps," said John Hommeyer, Chief Experience Officer at Kate Farms. "This is one of the ways we're supporting organizations committed to caring for the people in our communities who are most at risk and we encourage others to give whatever they can during this time to lift our communities."

ABOUT MEALS ON WHEELS WEST

Meals on Wheels West (MOW West) provides community-based services that nourish and enrich the lives of our homebound neighbors of all ages by providing nutritious meals, an emergency preparedness program and referrals to other services that promote independent living and wellbeing.

Meals on Wheels West is Delivering More Than a Meals to seniors, the chronically ill, the disabled, veterans and formerly homeless people. Programs include Delivering More Than a Meal, Supporting Veterans on the Homefront, Heal Healthy at Home, Food & Shelter and Connecting Generations.

For more than 45 years MOW West has been serving Santa Monica, Venice, Malibu, Pacific Palisades and Marina Del Rey. There is Hidden Hunger even in the most affluent communities.

To volunteer, donate or learn more visit www.mealsonwheelswest.org

ABOUT KATE FARMS

Kate Farms was founded in 2011 when a little girl named Kate Laver was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents had the transformative idea to develop a better formula using the highest-quality, organic, plant-based ingredients without the synthetic ingredients and common allergens found in traditional formulas. Today Kate is a thriving teenager and parents and healthcare professionals are driving a movement that says tolerance is no longer the acceptable measure of effectiveness in medical nutrition.

Kate Farms produces unique, plant-based, organic, clinically proven nutritional formulas without major allergens including soy, dairy and corn. Covered by Medicare, Medicaid and more than 2,000 private insurance plans and a growing number of WIC plans, Kate Farms is made of easily digestible pea protein, prebiotics from organic agave inulin and a clinically effective phytonutrient blend that delivers antioxidants. Kate Farms flows easily through a feeding tube and is also used orally because of its great taste. Kate Farms is on formulary with many of leading children's and adult hospital systems across the country.

For more information, visit www.katefarms.com or follow the company on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

